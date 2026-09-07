Jose Mourinho spoke ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The Special One addressed his relationship with Inter coach Christian Chivu, who he described as one of his own players

Mourinho confirmed he will be without several key players for the high-profile matchday one fixture

Jose Mourinho has addressed his sentimental connection to Inter Milan and sent a personal message to head coach Christian Chivu ahead of Real Madrid's opening UEFA Champions League group stage match against the Italian Serie A champions.

Real Madrid will host Inter Milan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on matchday one of this season's Champions League, in what is being widely billed as a reunion for Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho and Christian Chivu during their Inter Milan days. Photo by Stephen Pond.

Source: Getty Images

Chivu, who managed the club to the Serie A title last season, played under Mourinho during his celebrated spell in Milan, during which the Portuguese manager guided Inter to a historic treble.

Mourinho sends message to Chivu

Speaking via RM TV, Mourinho described his affection for both his counterpart and the club, but made clear that warmth has its limits once the whistle blows.

“Chivu is one of mine, the team is one of mine, and it always will be. I love him very much, and I’m delighted that things are going well for him,” he said.

“It’ll be a pleasure to hug him before the match and after the match, but not during. I’ll remember the fact that between us, there’s such an important past.”

The remarks reflect Mourinho's typical blend of sentiment and competitive edge. While he acknowledged feeling genuine affection for the club he considers part of his legacy, he was equally clear that their shared history will take a back seat when the two sides meet on the pitch.

Injury concerns for Real Madrid

Ahead of the fixture, Mourinho confirmed that Real Madrid will be without a number of key players. According to ESPN, midfielders Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Bernardo Silva are all unavailable for the Champions League opener, handing Inter Milan a potential advantage heading into the contest.

The absences add another layer of difficulty to what is already a demanding opening assignment for Madrid, who face a well-organised Inter side that finished the last Serie A season as champions under Chivu's management.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Champions League winner ahead of the opening fixtures this season.

Last season’s finalists Arsenal are the favourites to win, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are fifth on the list of favourites.

Source: Legit.ng