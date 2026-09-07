Australia's government has identified three citizens whose existing home-country insurance qualifies them for an exemption from the mandatory OSHC policy

The exemption applies to residents of three countries, each covered under different national or bilateral health arrangements

The exemption of one of them comes with a condition that sets it apart from the other two on the list

Australia has confirmed that overseas students from three specific countries are not required to purchase Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) as a condition of their student visa, provided they meet certain criteria tied to their home-country insurance arrangements.

The information, published in the Australian government, outlined that exemptions exist for nationals of countries that have entered into a government-to-government agreement with Australia covering adequate health insurance. Only three countries currently meet this standard.

Australia shares 3 foreign categories exempt from OSHC for student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia student visa: Exemptions to OSHC

According to the published guideline, below are the international students exempt from requiring to purchase OSHC:

Norway Sweden, and Belgium

Norwegian residents benefit from the most straightforward arrangement. The Norwegian government provides health insurance through the National Insurance Scheme, and this cover is considered sufficient for the purpose of the Australian student visa requirement, meaning Norwegian students are automatically exempt.

Belgian residents are similarly covered, with their exemption rooted in a Reciprocal Health Care Agreement between Belgium and Australia. This bilateral agreement is specifically recognised as adequate health insurance, sparing Belgian students from needing to arrange a separate OSHC policy.

Sweden's situation is slightly different. Swedish residents can obtain cover through Kammarkollegiet, the Swedish Legal, Financial and Administration Agency, and that insurance is accepted as adequate by Australian authorities. However, unlike the Norwegian arrangement, this cover is not universal. Swedish student visa applicants must submit proof of their Kammarkollegiet insurance alongside their visa application; those who cannot provide this evidence are still required to hold OSHC.

What OSHC is and why the exemption

OSHC is a mandatory health insurance product that most international students in Australia must hold for the duration of their visa. It is designed to assist with the costs of medical and hospital care, ambulance services, and limited pharmaceutical benefits while studying in the country.

For students from most parts of the world, including the vast majority of African nations, purchasing OSHC remains a compulsory step in the student visa process. The policy must generally be in place before the visa is granted and must remain active throughout the period of study.

Australia speaks about student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs announced the 2026 conditions for the Subclass 500 student visa.

The student visa allows international students to remain in the country for up to 6 years, depending on the length of their enrolment.

Source: Legit.ng