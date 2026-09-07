Nigerian TikTok influencer Nimmyferrari passed away after reportedly developing complications from a fibroid surgery

The creator had just completed building a new house and was planning a housewarming celebration before her death

Emotional scenes emerged online as a crowd gathered at her home to witness her burial on Sunday, September 7, 2026

Heartbreaking footage circulating on Instagram has left many Nigerians in mourning after popular TikTok influencer Nimmyferrari was laid to rest in the very house she had just finished building, days before she could celebrate it.

The videos, which spread widely on Sunday, 7 September 2026, showed a large crowd gathered outside Nimmyferrari's newly completed home. According to reports, the creator had been looking forward to hosting a housewarming party there before her passing. She died after allegedly developing complications following a fibroid surgery.

Reactions as Nimmyferrari TikTok influencer is buried in Ogun state. Photo credit@nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

Nimmyferrari's burial scenes move fans

The footage showed men digging her grave on the compound as those who came to mourn filled the space around them. Her remains were wrapped in white cloth and carried to her final resting place by attendees, with visible grief across the crowd. What was meant to be a space of celebration became the site of her burial.

Fans continue to mourn Nimmyferrari, TikTok Influencer who recently died. Photo credit@nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

The influencer's death has sparked an outpouring of grief and concern online, with many questioning the risks associated with fibroid surgery after losing someone so publicly known.

Here is the Instagram video of Nimmyferrari's burial at her newly completed home in Sagamu that got fans talking:

Fans React to Nimmyferrari's Death

Many social media users were visibly shaken by the news, with several reflecting on their own fears and the broader conversation around medical safety in Nigeria.

@sundayprecious8 wrote:

"When it's time to enjoy our labour, may death not take us away in Jesus mighty name, amen 🙏 rip angel 🙏 😢😢"

@tessy_sam1 commented:

"Is fibroid surgery this dangerous or don't the surgeons know how to work? Cos I've seen uncountable people did this. I'm asking because, respectfully, bcos I don't know it's this dangerous."

@ekeneudemadu shared:

"Obviously, it's not ordinary. In this life ehh, if you no guard, them go uproot you anyhow. Ugh."

@ngozikika_zi said:

"You don't die doing Fibroids surgery, here in USA i never seen anyone die of Fibroids surgery."

@throneof_mark wrote:

"I reject any false spirit of untimely death especially after hard work without enjoying my sweat pls help me God"

Video of Ogogo's freshly prepared grave trends

Legit.ng reported that a video showing the completed grave of the late actor Ogogo at his family home in Ilaro, Ogun State, surfaced online on Friday, September 4, 2026, drawing attention from fans and followers of the veteran actor.

The grave, finished with black marble and surrounded by white gravel stones, carries an inscription honouring Ogogo as a father and grandfather. The elaborate design reflects the respect and affection with which his family and admirers remembered him.

However, while the footage focused on the actor’s newly completed resting place, some viewers were drawn to the condition of an adjacent grave, believed to belong to Ogogo’s mother. The state of the neighbouring grave prompted questions and discussions among fans online, with some expressing concern about its appearance compared with the newly finished grave.

Source: Legit.ng