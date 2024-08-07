Fast-rising hypeman and singer Whiteman is the man of the moment and was recently on Egungun's show

While on Egungun's show, Whiteman shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him

During his time on Whiteman, aka Fake Poco Lee's show, he showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him

A new music star, Whiteman, aka Fake Poco Lee, seems set to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

Fake Poco Lee was recently on Egungun's show Tell-the-price. While on Fake Poco, Lee shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman and singer.

During his chat with Egungun, Fake Poco Lee was seen rocking a shirt in which he printed some of the comments some celebrities dropped on his page and in his DMs.

Whiteman shows off his trademark dance move

The real Poco Lee was the one who discovered the Fake Poco Lee, and he built his brand around his principal.

While on Egungun's show, Whiteman hailed Davido for reaching out to him and changing his career forever.

One of the things about the hypeman is his trademark Spin dance move, which he also showed during his interview with Egungun.

His fashion style was also a talking point in the viral clip.

Watch an excerpt of Whiteman's interview while on Egungun's show:

Reactions trail Whiteman's interview wit Egungun

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Whiteman's interview:

@iamstalkar:

"Pocolee is a great guy, he is supporting this guy like his brother. If to say na some people now, they go don begin see him as competition and start saying negative things about him, in his back in other to blacklist him and deny him opportunities."

@gber_ry92:

"@whitemanofficial abeg give me this short skirt make l take Learn this ur turning."

@tife_fab:

"He has vibes 😂😂 I like him."

@raymoneey1:

"Poco Lee that stopped downloading in 45%."

@iam_bunzsax_surprises:

"When u order poco lee from JUMIA."

@_demoo:

"First video of egungun wey I go go YouTube go watch."

@scottyofficial01:

"What funny me yesterday at Obis house is that @poco_lee told him to make that 360 spin again so that he can get the moment again 😂😂😂😂I laugh almost pee for body."

@dj_osax__:

"Na location way I go do my own #SpinDanceChallenge I Dey find so."

@chuks149:

"If he never do that turn, he never start to dance."

@segunham:

"ANOTHER WEREY DISCOVERED SUCCESSFULLY."

@_faithani:

"He say na white yansh."

