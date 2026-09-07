The United States (US) government has explained the only way DV-2026 lottery entrants can find out if they were selected

Eligible applicants must use their confirmation number to access a specific government portal between two set dates

The US State Department further warned it will not contact selected applicants directly to notify them of their status

The United States Department of State has clarified how participants in the 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, can find out whether they have been selected.

According to official instructions published by the State Department, the Entrant Status Check on the government's official DV programme website is the only channel through which selection results will be communicated.

US explains how to know you have been selected for the 2026 American Green Card Lottery. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

The portal is available from May 3, 2025 through September 30, 2026.

How to check your DV-2026 status

To access the Entrant Status Check, applicants must use their unique confirmation number, which was issued when they submitted their entry.

The portal, located at dvprogram.state.gov, is described as the sole means by which the government will notify winners, provide further instructions on the visa application process, and communicate immigrant visa interview appointment dates and times.

The State Department stressed that applicants should retain their confirmation numbers until September 30, 2026, as additional selectees may be notified after the initial May 3, 2025 date. This is done to ensure that all available visas are used up within the programme year.

US State Department will not call or email you

One of the most important warnings in the official guidance is that the Department of State will not contact applicants directly to inform them they have been selected. This means no phone calls, no emails, and no letters should be expected as a form of official notification.

The guidance noted that the only authorised government website for both the original online entry and the Entrant Status Check is dvprogram.state.gov.

Applicants are advised to be wary of any third-party websites or individuals claiming to provide lottery results or assistance, as these are not authorised by the US government.

The DV Programme makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually to people from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States, including many African nations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had published the visa application dates for entrants for DV-2027.

US Green Card Lottery: List of West African countries selected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had released the full list of West African countries selected for the 2026 Green Card Lottery.

The Kentucky Consular Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky, confirmed that roughly 129,516 prospective applicants, including selectees and their accompanying spouses and children, have been registered and can now confirm their selection.

The figure is intentionally higher than the available visa slots to account for applicants who may drop out or be found ineligible during processing.

Source: Legit.ng