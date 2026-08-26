Celebrity photographer David Martins released fresh WhatsApp chats between gospel singer Neon Adejo and his wife, Alicia, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Martins claimed Alicia sent him the chats, escalating the ongoing dispute between the two men

The photographer challenged Neon's explanation video, pointing to timestamp inconsistencies he says expose the gospel singer's account as false

Celebrity photographer David Martins has intensified his public dispute with gospel singer Neon Adejo, releasing what he described as fresh WhatsApp conversations between Adejo and his wife, Alicia.

Martins made the post on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, stating that Alicia herself forwarded the chats to him.

Photographer releases more WhatsApp chats as he continues to call out gospel singer Neon Adejo. Credit: daviidmartins/neonadejo/aliciadaniella

Source: Instagram

The move comes directly after Neon Adejo publicly addressed infidelity allegations linked to Martins' wife, denying claims that he had been flirting with her.

In a video response, the gospel singer accused Martins of manipulating the chat screenshots he had previously shared as evidence.

"If they doctored that chat, then just know they doctored every other chat and whatever else they have presented. I only wanted to help. I genuinely had no other intentions," Adejo wrote in a caption.

Martins Challenges Neon's Timestamp Evidence

Martins did not hold back in his rebuttal, turning the doctoring accusation squarely back on the singer. In his Instagram post, the photographer argued that a close look at the chats Neon included in his explanation video revealed a glaring inconsistency.

"The only chats doctored here are the ones you posted in your video today. Check the timestamps of your edited 'original message messages from 11:38 AM coming before those from 11:07 AM of the same day. If you're going to lie, at least get the timeline right; even the timestamps are exhausted from constantly exposing your contradictions. Does your WhatsApp messenger have a time travel feature?" Martins wrote.

He further shared an alleged WhatsApp chat between Neon Adejo and his estranged wife.

What Led to the Public Fallout

The row between both men centres on allegations that Neon Adejo had been exchanging inappropriate messages with Martins' wife. Martins first brought the matter into the open by sharing chat screenshots he claimed proved the gospel singer's conduct.

Neon subsequently denied the accusations and released a video he said contained the authentic, unaltered version of the conversations. However, Martins contended that it is precisely those "original" chats that have been tampered with, citing the out-of-order timestamps as proof.

The back-and-forth between the two men continues to draw attention online, with each side insisting the other has manipulated evidence.

A screenshot of David Martins' post is below:

Neon Adejo defends himself following infidelity accusations. Credit: neonadejo

Source: Instagram

More screenshots of the chat the celebrity photographer shared are below:

Neon Adejo announces fatherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Neon Adejo celebrated his birthday by sharing beautiful photos with his pregnant wife.

The “Eze Ebube” crooner announced that he would become a father this year, sparking congratulatory messages and prayers from fans.

Neon Adejo also explained that his new music had been released as he celebrated the milestone.

Source: Legit.ng