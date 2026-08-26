Abdulsalam was selected as one of the top 6 finalists from over 50 universities across Nigeria for the SDG Championship 2026

His essay and presentation centred on quality education, mental health, and youth leadership as pathways to sustainable development

Abdulsalam shared photos of himself receiving his award on X, expressing pride in the achievement and the connections he made

Abdulsalam, a Nigerian university student, has taken to X to celebrate finishing second place at the Nigeria Universities SDG Championship 2026, a national competition that drew participants from more than 50 universities across the country.

Before reaching the podium, Abdulsalam was chosen as one of only six finalists from the entire field, a selection process that placed him among the sharpest young minds competing on sustainable development issues in Nigeria.

Nigerian man bags 2nd place after competing with top scholars from over 50 universities. Photo credit: Abdulsalam/X.

Source: Twitter

He shared photos of himself collecting his award alongside a heartfelt post about what the experience meant to him.

Abdulsalam's Winning Argument

His entry tackled the theme "Achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Accelerating Action and Shaping the Post-2030 Development Agenda."

Rather than approaching the topic from a purely policy angle, Abdulsalam anchored his essay and presentation in quality education, mental health, and youth leadership, making the case that young people need to be placed at the centre of sustainable development conversations.

He wrote that the competition pushed him to rethink the Sustainable Development Goals not as isolated targets but as interconnected pathways towards building societies that are healthier, better educated, and more inclusive.

"2nd place is an achievement, but the real prize is the responsibility," he wrote in his post.

The championship was organised by the Centre for Sustainable Development (CESDEV) Alumni Association and SDSN Nigeria, platforms Abdulsalam praised for giving young Nigerians a space to learn, speak, connect, and lead.

Connections Beyond the Competition

Beyond the ranking itself, Abdulsalam singled out the relationships he built during the event as one of its most valuable outcomes.

Engaging with finalists from universities across the country gave him a firsthand look at the range of ideas Nigeria's youth are generating around sustainability.

"Listening to their ideas, perspectives and solutions reminded me of the incredible potential within Nigeria's youth," he noted.

Reactions Trail Abdulsalam's Post

Reactions from followers who saw the post were warm and celebratory.

Big Labi said:

"Congratulations man."

Olusegun said:

"Congratulations Abdulsalam."

Big Smoke said:

"Congratulations man."

S3ni added:

"Nice performance! Congratulations man."

See the post below:

Man bags degree after 12 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man celebrated completing his university education after revealing that it took him 12 years to finally graduate.

He disclosed that he earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Applied Physics while also becoming a husband and father.

Source: Legit.ng