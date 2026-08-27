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UAE Explains 5 Situations When Travellers Should Choose Urgent Visa Processing
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UAE Explains 5 Situations When Travellers Should Choose Urgent Visa Processing

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE has outlined specific situations where choosing urgent visa processing is not just convenient but essential for travellers
  • Non-refundable bookings such as cruises, weddings, and conferences are among the key reasons the UAE flagged for urgent processing
  • Travellers applying mid-to-late week or those who had a previous visa refusal are also covered in the UAE's five listed situations

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The United Arab Emirates has released guidance identifying five specific situations in which travellers planning a visit to the country should strongly consider opting for urgent visa processing rather than the standard route.

The advisory is aimed at foreigners who may not fully appreciate the risks of standard processing timelines when certain travel circumstances leave little room for error.

UAE reveals 5 cases when foreigners should consider urgent visa processing
UAE lists 5 reasons foreigners should consider urgent visa processing. NurPhoto/KARIM SAHIB
Source: Getty Images

Urgent UAE visa processing

The UAE identified the following situations:

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1. You are travelling within 3 to 7 working days: Choosing urgent processing gives you enough of a buffer to address any issues with your file before your departure date.

Read also

UAE lists 4 situations where urgent visa processing is not necessary

2. Your bookings are non-refundable: This applies to travellers committed to fixed arrangements such as a cruise departure, a wedding, a conference, or a connecting international flight, where any delay would result in significant financial loss.

3. You are submitting your application on a Wednesday or Thursday: Filing late in the working week risks having your application sit unprocessed over the weekend, effectively losing two or more days from your processing window.

4. A previous visa application was refused: If a first attempt was rejected and another delay occurs, the trip may become impossible to salvage. Urgent visa processing reduces that risk.

5. You are travelling with family members on a single itinerary: When multiple people share the same travel plan, a delay in processing one person's visa has the potential to strand the entire group.

Why the UAE guidance matters for travellers

The UAE's advice serves as a practical checklist for anyone navigating the country's visa system, particularly those who tend to begin their application process later than advisable. Weekend processing gaps and non-refundable travel commitments represent the most common pressure points, and the guidance directly addresses both.

Read also

UAE announces 4 important things foreigners must check immediately after receiving an e-visa

For families on joint bookings, the stakes are notably higher, since a single delayed approval has the potential to affect every traveller on the same reservation.

Residency permit: UAE publishes income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The requirement depends on whether the foreigner receives employer-provided housing or arranges accommodation independently.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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