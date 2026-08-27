The federal government unveiled the $1 billion Household Prosperity and Economic Social Protection Project (HOPE-SP) in Abuja on Wednesday

Minister Bernard Doro said the project marks a shift away from temporary palliatives toward coordinated, sustainable support for vulnerable Nigerians

A new national system called OHOPRS will bring humanitarian response and poverty reduction under one unified framework for the first time

Nigeria's federal government has launched a $1 billion Household Prosperity and Economic Social Protection Project, known as HOPE-SP, as part of a broader push to move the country's humanitarian support system away from short-term relief towards lasting solutions for vulnerable households.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction unveiled the project on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja. The launch was themed "From Palliatives to Pathways."

President Bola Tinubu launches HOPE-SP for vulnerable homes Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who attended as special guest of honour, praised the minister, Bernard Doro, and his team for working to turn humanitarian interventions into what she described as "sustainable pathways to recovery, empowerment and self-reliance." She said the project would improve how vulnerable households are identified, assessed and supported.

A coordinated national framework

Doro said the launch signals a deliberate change in how the government handles humanitarian work, with vulnerable households now placed at the heart of policy. He acknowledged that the current system suffers from fragmentation, duplication and overlapping registries, and said HOPE-SP would replace that disorder with a single national architecture.

The Cable reported that the new architecture is intended to link identification, needs assessment, targeted intervention, protection, empowerment and poverty graduation into one coherent system.

Central to this is the One Humanitarian, One Poverty Response System, or OHOPRS, which Doro described as a major reform. The system will pull together humanitarian response, social protection and poverty reduction under one coordinated national framework, backed by unified registries, digital delivery tools, improved financing, stronger institutions, accountability mechanisms and real-time data.

Other initiatives launched alongside HOPE-SP included the Emergency Shock-Responsive Cash Transfer, the FMHAPR Ministerial Blueprint and the Humanitarian First Magazine, which the ministry said will document the lived experiences of beneficiaries and record the impact of government programmes.

Olubunmi Olusanya, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the new initiatives would strengthen both coordination and accountability across the sector.

Governors and partners back the project

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum delivered goodwill remarks on behalf of other state governors and sub-national governments. Messages of support also came from Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Abubakar Bagudu, former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the European Union, the World Bank and several other international development partners, all of whom commended the federal government's direction.

The event closed with a cultural performance by the Irigwe New Wave Dance Troupe from Plateau State.

APC gives appointment politicians under EFCC probe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC named Betta Edu and Ngozi Olejeme to its 2027 presidential campaign council on August 22, 2026.

Edu was suspended by President Tinubu in January 2024 over a N585 million transfer memo, and the EFCC probe report had not been released.

Olejeme faced an active money laundering trial before a federal high court over alleged diversion of NSITF funds.

Source: Legit.ng