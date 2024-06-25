All friends and family are on standby to witness one of the most significant events in the history of Nigerian music industry

The singer's billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, have been pictured online

The duo dressed in beautiful Yoruba attire as they get all set for their particular son's wedding to the love of his life

Nigerian businessman and billionaire Adedeji Adeleke has been spotted all dressed up for his son, David Adeleke's wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.

This came two days before the event, as the singer set to marry the love of his life and baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland.

In a new viral video that has emerged online, the wealthy siblings are spotted posing for the camera as they gracefully adjust their dapper outfits.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported Davido and Chioma's first looks at his wedding ceremony.

Reactions to Davido's dad and Uncle's look

See some reactions below:

@fortune__esther:

"My parents go stand for me on my weeding day button in Jesus name Amen."

@blessingv:

"If to say wizkid calm down he for be Davido best man or little groom."

@moandra

"the family loves chioma."

@ellaunbeatableify:

"Davido is closer to this his uncle than his own father."

@iamdbull:

"But uncle demola is a civil servant na and he should be at work."

@soma_jofficial:

"Adeleke familu are so united."

@sweezzy1:

"Na so my dad and him brothers go do for my own ijmn."

@mag_scented_candle.ng:

"Joy of a father seeing his son getting married."

