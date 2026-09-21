APC presidential campaign spokesman Dele Alake challenged Peter Obi's claim that he left Anambra State debt-free after eight years in office

Anambra State Government disclosed that Obi's administration spent about $4.05 billion and contracted $123.77 million in external loans during his tenure

A 2006 memo from Obi's own Chief of Staff revealed that Water Corporation workers went unpaid just two months into his governorship

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has accused Peter Obi, the NDC's 2027 presidential candidate, of misrepresenting his record as governor of Anambra State, citing disclosures from the Anambra State Government that contradict his long-standing claims of fiscal discipline.

The APC spokesman Dele Alake said figures released by the Anambra State Government showed that Obi spent roughly $4.05 billion, equivalent to N5.4 trillion, across his eight years in office and took on $123.77 million in external loans.

Peter Obi faces fresh debt and unpaid wages claims ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Alake made this known in a statement issued on September 21, 2026, via Bayo Onanuga's X handle @aonanuga1956

The state government added that Obi left behind eight active external borrowings when he departed office on March 17, 2014, covering areas such as malaria control, erosion management, education, and healthcare. Subsequent administrations, including that of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, continued to service those debts.

Unpaid salaries and 2006 memo

Beyond the debt figures, Alake pointed to an internal memo dated April 25, 2006, written by Chuks Ileogbunam, Obi's Chief of Staff at the time, as evidence that workers in certain state agencies went without pay from the earliest weeks of Obi's administration.

The memo was addressed directly to Obi and appealed for the release of N15 million to cover the monthly salaries of Water Corporation staff, warning that workers were on the verge of staging protests at the governor's office.

"Since it is your excellency's unchanging desire to achieve a better future for our children and children's children, please, Sir, bear in mind that officials of the Water Corporation also have children who are looking to your compassionate leadership," Ileogbunam wrote in the memo.

Alake said the document was particularly significant given that Obi had, during his own gubernatorial campaign, pledged to resign if workers were ever paid late under his watch.

APC calls on Obi to Quit 2027 presidential race

The APC spokesman drew a direct parallel between that earlier promise and Obi's more recent pledge to withdraw from the 2027 presidential contest if it could be shown that his administration left Anambra with financial liabilities.

With the state government's figures now on record, Alake said Obi was bound by his own word to step down.

Alake also raised concern about Obi's recent visit to a person he described as facing an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission trial for alleged corruption, arguing the solidarity visit was at odds with Obi's carefully cultivated image as a clean politician.

Anambra debt controversy: Peter Obi’s SSG releases document

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that former Anambra SSG Oseloka Obaze said he was present when Peter Obi handed over a letter detailing N86.6bn in state funds to incoming governor Willie Obiano in 2014.

Obaze posted a copy of the handover letter on X, pointing to figures that covered local investments, foreign currency holdings, and federal government refunds.

The disclosure follows a fresh row between Obi and the Anambra state government over loans allegedly incurred during his time as governor.

Source: Legit.ng