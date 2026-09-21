A fan fell directly in front of Burna Boy's moving custom Bugatti during an early morning drive through Lagos on Monday, September 21, 2026

The chaotic scene was captured on video and spread rapidly on X, showing crowds chasing the rare hypercar worth approximately ₦9 billion

Nigerians online split between concern for the fallen fan and sharp criticism of the crowd's behaviour around the luxury vehicle

A chaotic early morning scene unfolded on the streets of Lagos on Monday, September 21, 2026, when a fan slipped and fell directly in the path of Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy's newly acquired custom Bugatti, sending footage of the incident viral on X.

The video, filmed around 6:30 a.m., showed the distinctive light blue hypercar, marked with a bold yellow number 7 on the grille and its headlights cutting through the early morning along a Lagos road as a large, energised crowd surged towards it.

Burna Boy’s ₦9bn Bugatti draws a crowd during an early morning Lagos drive as a fan falls on the road. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the commotion, one person sprinting near the front of the vehicle lost his footing and hit the ground, directly in the car's path, before it continued moving forward while others gave chase along the road.

Burna Boy's one-of-a-kind hypercar

The car at the centre of the frenzy is a Bugatti Chiron VXX, a one-of-a-kind creation customised by Dubai-based firm Venuum.

Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, had taken delivery of the hypercar only days before the incident.

Priced at roughly ₦9 billion, it is considered one of the most expensive privately owned vehicles on the African continent, featuring French racing blue accents and tri-colour detailing that make it instantly recognisable.

Watch the video of Burna Boy driving in Lagos in the X video below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's near-fatal moment

The video drew a wave of commentary online, with reactions ranging from dry humour to genuine alarm over what could have gone badly wrong.

@streetkynq wrote:

"But wait, what if that car climb his leg, shea you'll will start blaming burna boy abi? Nawa o.. na everything be hustle for this lagos."

@BoscoViper said:

"When Buhari called them lazy youth they were angry now look at them proving him right"

@smithcalton1 commented:

"God Abeg ooh make I plan my life make I nor born kids make go de running follow car to beg Benin da.mn this is so embarrassing"

@RAyomide9630 wrote:

"Na God save werey. All this Lagos boy no get sense"

@kawonice1 observed:

"If we start to mention there's a long list of people who have owned a customized Bugattis in this world and I don't see people acting like this around them, why is our own thing always different?"

@OilOnMyHead shared:

"One person for comment say 'Enjoyment of the rich is killing the masses.' That statement deep gaan"

@somebody_ex_ added:

"Bro fr I'm jobless o but you can never see me for this kind settings no be government na mind aje cos see wetin person senior boy dey do Chai"

Burna Boy’s early morning Lagos drive in his ₦9bn Bugatti turns tense as a fan falls in the car’s path. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy reacts as NFL picks him for historic Paris Halftime Show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy was announced as the halftime headliner for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New Orleans Saints on October 25.

The singer expressed excitement about returning to Stade de France, a year after becoming the first African artist to headline the iconic French stadium.

Burna Boy said the NFL’s Paris game offers another opportunity to deliver a memorable performance and showcase African music on a major global sporting stage.

Source: Legit.ng