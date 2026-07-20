Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo posted a cryptic message about fighting on Instagram on Monday, July 20, 2026

DJ Timmy fired back in the comments, claiming Timi's Canadian tour stalled and threatening to take him to court over an alleged unpaid debt

Fans flooded the post with reactions as the public feud between the two music acts continued to heat up

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo stirred conversation online on Monday, July 20, after sharing a post on Instagram that many viewed as a veiled message amid his ongoing feud with DJ Timmy over an alleged unpaid debt.

In the post, Dakolo appeared wearing a boxing glove, standing at a doorway in a combative stance. His caption was brief but pointed: it was Monday, and while anyone could start a fight, how it ends is entirely up to you.

Reaction trail Timi Dakolo cryptic post about fighting amid feud with DJ Timmy. Photo credit@djtimmy

Source: Instagram

The post did not name anyone directly, but the timing was hard to ignore given the simmering dispute between him and DJ Timmy.

DJ Timmy fires back in the comments

DJ Timmy did not hold back. Jumping into the comments section, the disc jockey challenged Dakolo directly, questioning why his Canadian tour had allegedly fallen through.

DJ Timmy continues dragging Timi Dakolo over debt. Photo credit@djtimmy

Source: Instagram

He warned that even if the matter went before a judge, the court would fine Timi Dakolo for the inconveniences caused, and he would be sued for everything he owns.

"Pay up your debt and have some respect for your brand. You de owe money," DJ Timmy wrote, keeping very little back in his public call-out.

The two have reportedly been at loggerheads over money Dakolo allegedly owes the DJ, with DJ Timmy taking the dispute increasingly into the public eye.

Here is the Instagram post Timi Dakolo made about fighting and boxing below:

Fans react to the drama

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@chike234 commented:

"Anyone can start a fight, but it's only the trained and skilled that can end it."

@iam_vivica wrote:

"Itchy ears want to hear bad news E no go work!!!!!"

@iam_vivica also added:

"God no go ever Shame you"

@assuredsecurity reacted:

"Louder sir "

@thesylvianwoko said:

"Wisdom wan finish you "

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng previously reported that an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform. Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

Source: Legit.ng