Nigerian comedian Woli Agba called out Lamine Yamal in a viral video after Spain beat Argentina at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 19

The comedian, speaking in Yoruba and Pidgin, questioned why the young star celebrated near Messi without showing the veteran proper respect

Fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, with many saying the video brought them comfort after a painful night

Nigerian comedian and content creator Woli Agba had the internet in stitches after he posted a hilarious reaction video on Instagram following Spain's World Cup victory over Argentina on Saturday, July 19.

In the video, the comedian aimed his frustration squarely at Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whom he mockingly addressed as "Lamidi Yamal," taking issue with the youngster's celebratory behaviour around Lionel Messi after the final whistle.

Reactions trail Woli Agba's video as he drags Lamine Yamal after Argentina lost to Spain. Photo credit@woliagba/@lamineyamal

Source: Instagram

Woli Agba questions Yamal's respect for Messi

Woli Agba argued that a 20-year age gap between Yamal and Messi demanded a very different kind of respect, the Nigerian kind.

The comedian was speaking in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin, he insisted the young Spaniard should have gone on his knees to greet the Argentine legend.

Woli Agba drags Lamine Yamal after Argentina lost to Spain. Photo credit@lamineyamal

Source: Instagram

"Is Messi your mate? Is it Messi that you are greeting and parting at the back? I expect you to go and prostrate for Messi and say good evening, sir. He carried you when you were a baby. He is older than you by 20 years. You made our legend cry, and you are happy. Whatever you reap, you will sow. Your child will do that for you," he said.

To soften the blow of the loss, the comedian also recalled his own brief and unremarkable football career. He described a moment on the pitch at Liberty where he somehow became a spectator mid-game, standing on the field and cheering the ball as it passed him by rather than actually playing.

Here is the Instagram video of Woli Agba speaking about the FIFA World Cup below:

Fans react to Woli Agba's World Cup rant

The video quickly spread across social media, with fans grateful for the comic relief on a night many Messi supporters spent grieving.

@aplux__:

"Sorry and not sorry Daddy hope you will accept our thanks giving money for winning?"

@meetifeholuwa:

"Pappy o, U Dey gimme joy after I don cry this night"

@patience_ikuomola:

"Thank you oooo daddy "

@osheypapa:

"Goat koooo, Pepper Soup niii"

@larajane_gales:

"this thing pain daddy"

@official_michael_johnson1:

"Daddy wa you Dey quick vex oo"

Woli Agba opens up about Dele Omowoli Woli

Legit.ng had reportd that Woli Agba, a well-known comedian for his rib-cracking skits on social media, managed to attract the attention of netizens constantly looking for content that can make them laugh.

Although many may not know, the two have been working together for about 15 years and have managed to keep a healthy relationship that does not come in between their work.

He spoke glowingly about his friendship with Dele Omo Woli.

Source: Legit.ng