DJ Timmy took to Instagram on July 16, 2026, to publicly call out singer Timi Dakolo over an alleged unpaid debt

The disc jockey claimed Dakolo had owed him money for over a month, with no signs of settling the bill

DJ Timmy issued a stern ultimatum, threatening to reveal details of the singer's alleged sexcapades if the debt remained unpaid

A Nigerian disc jockey has dragged singer Timi Dakolo into a very public and messy situation, threatening to expose personal secrets if an alleged debt is not settled.

DJ Timmy took to his Instagram page on July 16, 2026, to call out the popular love ballad singer, claiming Dakolo has refused to pay back money owed to him for over a month.

Reactions as DJ Timmy calls out Timi Dakolo over alleged debt, gives ultimatum with vow. Photo credit@djtimmy

Source: Instagram

Frustrated by what he described as silence and non-payment, the DJ issued a firm ultimatum, warning that the singer should brace himself to explain certain details of his private life to his wife if the debt remains unpaid.

In his post, DJ Timmy alleged that he would publicly reveal Dakolo's alleged sexcapades, putting his marriage under scrutiny. Dakolo is widely known for his romantic songs and has long projected a devoted husband image, making the allegations all the more striking to followers online.

Fans defend DJ Timmy for calling out Timi Dakolo Over Alleged Debt, Gives Ultimatum With Vow: “Explain Your Sexcapdes”

Source: Instagram

DJ Timmy's ultimatum to Timi Dakolo

The DJ gave no specific figure for the amount allegedly owed, but his tone left little doubt about how seriously he was taking the matter.

The threat to involve Dakolo's wife by airing personal details drew swift attention across social media, with many users weighing in on both the alleged debt and the method DJ Timmy chose to pursue it.

Here is DJ Timmy's Instagram post that started the conversation about Timi Dakolo:

What fans are saying about Timi Dakolo

The post quickly spread across platforms, with reactions ranging from amusement to concern. Here is what some users had to say:

@__kingrichie commented:

"Ohhh chim oo..... everybody get stories "

@valarie.vogue wrote:

"I thought he used to sing love songs for his wife....mennn"

@darmielee reacted:

"How I take reach here instagram una like amebo ehn "

@abujakitchen_tools shared:

"How much is my fav owing? Abeg no cast am "

@drtopdreamz said:

"Dj work no de pay again, Abi na blackmail de pay now?"

@iyalaje_01 commented:

"Again again, oluwa abeg"

@dala_wunmi wrote:

"To the defenders FC, tell your fav to pay his debt! Simple!"

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng previously reported that an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform. Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

Source: Legit.ng