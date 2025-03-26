Timi Dakolo shared a cryptic video shortly after Apostle Femi Lazarus conceded in his argument with the singer

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Timi Dakolo clapped back at Apostle Femi Lazarus for speaking against gospel singers who charge to minister in church

Several netizens have been reading meanings into the cryptic video Timi Dakolo shared, as they suggested he was throwing subtle shades at Apostle Femi Lazarus

The drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus appears to continue to linger as the RnB singer shared a crptic video shortly after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Recall that the Light Nation Church’s founder sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform.

Timi Dakolo posts cryptic video amid drama with Apostle Femi Lazarus.

Dakolo in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

The exchange took an unexpected turn after Dakolo exposed Apostle Lazarus for charging $150 for his ministry school.

Following the singer's viral post, the pastor made amends, calling Dakolo a legend who deserves his flowers while agreeing that the R&B singer was right with his concerns.

The Nigerian clergy accompanied his goodwill post with a photo of himself with Timi Dakolo.

Timi Dakolo shares cryptic video

The short clip captured two boys at sea, while one threw a stone in the direction of the body of water.

Timi Dakolo dragged over cryptic video.

The second boy in the video was captured stoning the first boy.

Many suggested that Timi Dakolo's video was a jab directed at Apostle Lazarus.

Watch the cryptic video Timi Dakolo shared below:

Reactions trail Timi Dakolo's cryptic video

Several netizens in reactions knocked the singer as the described him as being childish despite Apostle Lazarus' effort to settle with him. Others also laughed over the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

nonye_okelue said:

"This video speaks so loud."

officialpascalamanfo reacted:

"I honestly don’t get the suggestive funny posts, unintentionally or intentionally meant as a sub! You made a valid point! So did the MOG! This is a matter where we can all agree to disagree or agree to agree! It is a subject of open discourse for the kingdom where we listen, learn, marry the varying perspectives and more importantly agree to do better!"

kevwe5_9photography said:

"Timi I hope all is well at home? Asking respectfully."

delly_manna reacted:

“He who lives in a glass house, shouldn’t throw stones “ - Okokomaiko."

toyeogunyemi said:

"I think Timi is being petty and he should grow up a bit."

motundefash reacted:

"Childish…. To make heaven ehn? The MOG settled with you but you still get am for mind. You think he is weak ? No he is not. As a true Christ follower, the question will always be ‘ What will JESUS do?’."

therealmrwalter reacted:

"He who lives in a glass house don't throw stones. I don help Una type the caption wae Una day find.."

thereallatunji said:

"@timidakolo I love you man, but this is wrong on all levels... Not when Apostle has posted to put the matter to bed and acknowledged both parties can do better. May the Love of God fill your heart bro. One."

Daniel Regha on Femi Lazarus, Timi Dakolo's debate

Legit.ng previously reported that Daniel Regha shared his opinion on the debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo.

Regha tweeted about Pastor Femi Lazarus’ fees for his ministry school.

According to him, what stood out in the situation was how the preacher even had standard and premium training packages, which he believes caused discrimination.

