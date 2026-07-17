The German government has outlined a clear pathway for non-EU citizens to relocate to the country and gain professional work qualifications

Through the highly regarded "dual vocational training" program, international candidates can learn skilled trades

The official guidelines specify that applicants must meet some requirements and secure a training contract with a German firm

Germany is actively promoting its respected "dual vocational training" (Duale Ausbildung) system to applicants of other countries.

In a newly published guide on its official portal, the German government mapped out a five-step blueprint for citizens of other countries to secure an apprenticeship, acquire a visa, and build a career as a skilled worker in Germany.

The German government lists five steps foreigners can gain work qualifications. Photo credit: Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Source: UGC

For Nigerians looking to relocate (Japa) through professional skill acquisition rather than traditional university routes, this system offers a structured, reliable, and funded path.

What is Germany’s dual vocational training?

The dual vocational training programme is a system that combines practical, hands-on work experience at a German company with academic classes at a vocational school. The programme covers a wide range of skilled crafts and trades, including electrical work, plumbing, IT, and healthcare.

Importantly, international trainees do not pay tuition; instead, they are employed by the company and receive a monthly stipend while learning.

5 steps to gaining qualification in Germany

According to the official government guidelines, here are the five stages every international applicant must complete to move to Germany:

1. Learn the German language

To successfully apply for a vocational training visa, you must be able to communicate effectively. Applicants are required to achieve at least Level B1 proficiency in German.

2. Find a company offering training contracts

To obtain a visa, you must first secure a training spot with an employer. The German government recommends looking for vacancies on official job portals:

The Federal Employment Agency jobs website.

The German Confederation of Skilled Crafts' trainee jobs portal.

The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHK) portal.

3. Apply for the vocational training visa

Once a German company offers you a contract, you can apply for your visa at the German Embassy or Consulate in your home country. To qualify, you must show:

A confirmed training contract with a salary of at least €1,048 per month (approximately N1.65 million based on current official exchange rates).

Proof of valid health insurance.

A signed parental consent form if the applicant is under the age of 18.

4. Prepare for the relocation

With the visa approved, the next step is planning the move. Trainees must book their flights and secure accommodation in Germany. Many German employers actively assist their international apprentices in finding housing.

5. Register upon arrival in Germany

After landing, trainees must complete two final administrative tasks to formalise their stay:

Register their new residential address at the local Registration Office (Einwohnermeldeamt).

Visit the local Immigration Office (Ausländerbehörde) to officially apply for and collect their temporary residence permit.

Germany: African countries approved for free-visa entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa.

Source: Legit.ng