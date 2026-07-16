A colleague's sworn affidavit filed before the Ebonyi State High Court shed new light on the death of nurse Mary Habila at a staff chalet in Uburu

Physiotherapist Anita Baaki said she last saw Habila alive on the evening of June 26 after the nurse stopped by to show off a new hairstyle

Staff members forced open Habila's locked room the following morning and found her unconscious on the floor near the door

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - New details have emerged in the death of Mary Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences (DUFUS) and seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works, after a sworn statement was filed before the Ebonyi State High Court by her colleague and close friend, Anita Baaki.

Baaki, a physiotherapist from Benue State, stated in her affidavit that she was part of a group of staff members who travelled from Abuja to Ebonyi State on June 24, 2026, on official assignment under Minister of Works David Umahi.

Friend opens Up about Mary Habila’s tragic death in Umahi's house. Photo credit: @Pharmacio001, @realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

She said the group was lodged in rooms at a staff chalet within the minister's country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

As reported by Daily Trust, Baaki described the rooms as designated for staff members and associates rather than the minister's personal use.

Last moments before Mary Habila's death

On the evening of June 26, Habila returned to the chalet after getting her hair done and called in at Baaki's room to show her the new style.

Baaki stated in the affidavit that they chatted and laughed before Habila mentioned she was worn out and planned to shower and sleep.

"Mary told me she was tired and wanted to take a shower before sleeping. That was the last time I saw her alive."

The following morning, Baaki grew uneasy when Habila did not emerge at her usual time. After several unanswered phone calls, she knocked on Habila's door and got no reply.

Baaki then asked a domestic staff member to check around the premises, but Habila was nowhere to be found outside her room.

Other staff members were alerted, and the room was eventually forced open. Habila was found lying unconscious on the floor close to the door.

She was rushed to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, where doctors certified her dead on arrival.

Mary Habila's friend describes her final moments at Umahi's house. Photo credit: @Sowore

Source: Twitter

Baaki's affidavit onHabila's death given voluntarily

Baaki emphasised in her statement that she gave the testimony of her own free will, without any form of pressure or coercion.

According to her, the statement was submitted strictly for official and investigative purposes.

Police demand autopsy for Umahi's nurse

Recall that the Ebonyi State Police Command launched a criminal investigation after 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila died at Umahi's residence in Uburu.

Police said Habila was part of the minister's medical team and died in a room within his compound on June 27, 2026.

The deceased's family refused the autopsy request, but the command insisted that the post-mortem examination was necessary to determine the cause of death.

Umahi physiotherapist's death: Family announces next step

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the family announced funeral arrangements for physiotherapist Mary Habila after her death at Umahi's home in Ebonyi State.

The minister had requested an autopsy after the 26-year-old was found dead at his Ebonyi residence.

The report outlines what the family and minister have said, while key questions about her death remain unanswered.

Source: Legit.ng