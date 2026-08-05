The Australian government published a list of public holidays scheduled across several states and territories in August 2026

New South Wales and Queensland are among the regions set to observe public holidays in August 2026

The government informed residents in states not on the list that they will have to "wait a little longer" for their next public holiday

Canberra, Australia - The Australian government has released a list of 10 public holidays taking place in parts of the country during August 2026, covering three states and a federal territory.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made through the government's official X (formerly Twitter) page, where it reminded Australians that the public holidays apply only in specific states or territories and advised residents to check the relevant location and date.

The Australian government announces 10 public holidays to be observed across three states and one federal territory in August 2026. Photo credit: @Laurencereade

Source: Twitter

The government wrote in its post:

"Here are the public holidays around Australia for August!

"If your state isn't listed, you will have to wait a little longer for your next public holiday."

10 August public holidays announced

Western Australia has one holiday on the list, the King's Birthday, observed on August 3.

The Northern Territory has two holidays scheduled: Picnic Day on August 3, and Borroloola Show Day on August 14.

New South Wales residents in select towns will also get time off, with the Trundle Show on Wednesday, August 19, and the Peak Hill Show on Wednesday, August 26.

Queensland has the highest number of public holidays in August 2026, with five across different parts of the state. These include the Royal Queensland Show and Texas Show Holiday, both on Monday, August 10; the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) on Wednesday, August 12; the Cunnamulla and District Show on Friday, August 14; and the Gold Coast Show on Friday, August 28.

Some states miss August holidays

The government did not list any August public holidays for Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, or the Australian Capital Territory. Residents in those regions were effectively told to hold on until later in the year for their next official day off.

The spread of holidays across Queensland in particular reflects the state's tradition of regional show days, which mark annual agricultural and community exhibitions held in towns and cities throughout the state.

Read the Australian government's full statement on the public holidays below via X:

Below are the public holidays, their dates, and the states where they will be observed:

Western Australia

1) August 3 - Kings Birthday

Northern Territory (federal territory)

2) August 3 - Picnic Day

3) August 14 - Borroloola Show Day

New South Wales

4) August 19 - Trundle Show

5) August 26 - Peak Hill Show

Queensland

6) August 10 - Royal Queensland Show

7) August 10 - Texas Show Holiday

8) August 12 - Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)

9) August 14 - Cunnamulla and District Show

10) August 28 - Gold Coast Show

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.

The announcement, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.

Source: Legit.ng