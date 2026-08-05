Full List: Picnic Day, 9 Other Public Holidays for August 2026
- The Australian government published a list of public holidays scheduled across several states and territories in August 2026
- New South Wales and Queensland are among the regions set to observe public holidays in August 2026
- The government informed residents in states not on the list that they will have to "wait a little longer" for their next public holiday
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Canberra, Australia - The Australian government has released a list of 10 public holidays taking place in parts of the country during August 2026, covering three states and a federal territory.
Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made through the government's official X (formerly Twitter) page, where it reminded Australians that the public holidays apply only in specific states or territories and advised residents to check the relevant location and date.
The government wrote in its post:
"Here are the public holidays around Australia for August!
"If your state isn't listed, you will have to wait a little longer for your next public holiday."
10 August public holidays announced
Western Australia has one holiday on the list, the King's Birthday, observed on August 3.
The Northern Territory has two holidays scheduled: Picnic Day on August 3, and Borroloola Show Day on August 14.
New South Wales residents in select towns will also get time off, with the Trundle Show on Wednesday, August 19, and the Peak Hill Show on Wednesday, August 26.
Queensland has the highest number of public holidays in August 2026, with five across different parts of the state. These include the Royal Queensland Show and Texas Show Holiday, both on Monday, August 10; the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) on Wednesday, August 12; the Cunnamulla and District Show on Friday, August 14; and the Gold Coast Show on Friday, August 28.
Some states miss August holidays
The government did not list any August public holidays for Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, or the Australian Capital Territory. Residents in those regions were effectively told to hold on until later in the year for their next official day off.
The spread of holidays across Queensland in particular reflects the state's tradition of regional show days, which mark annual agricultural and community exhibitions held in towns and cities throughout the state.
Read the Australian government's full statement on the public holidays below via X:
Below are the public holidays, their dates, and the states where they will be observed:
Western Australia
1) August 3 - Kings Birthday
Northern Territory (federal territory)
2) August 3 - Picnic Day
3) August 14 - Borroloola Show Day
New South Wales
4) August 19 - Trundle Show
5) August 26 - Peak Hill Show
Queensland
6) August 10 - Royal Queensland Show
7) August 10 - Texas Show Holiday
8) August 12 - Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)
9) August 14 - Cunnamulla and District Show
10) August 28 - Gold Coast Show
Read more on public holidays
- UAE announces two remaining public holidays for 2026
- Sokoto declares public holiday, government announces reason
Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.
The announcement, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.