The UK Government has officially opened applications for its prestigious and fully funded Chevening Scholarships for the 2027/2028 academic cohort

The scholarship offers emerging global leaders the unique opportunity to pursue a one-year master's degree at any eligible UK university

Successful applicants will receive full financial coverage, including tuition fees, living allowances, return airfares, and visa fees

The British High Commission in Abuja has announced the opening of the application portal for the prestigious 2027 Chevening Scholarships.

Prospective Nigerian scholars and future leaders seeking a world-class education in the United Kingdom can submit their applications online starting Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The UK government announces application for fully funded scholarship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, the Chevening scheme has empowered outstanding professionals and changemakers worldwide since 1983.

What the Chevening Scholarship covers

The Chevening Scholarship is fully funded, allowing scholars to focus entirely on their academic and professional development. Successful applicants will receive:

Full tuition fees for an eligible master's program.

A monthly living allowance to cover accommodation and daily expenses.

Return economy airfare to the UK.

An arrival and departure allowance.

Coverage of the UK student visa application fee.

A travel top-up allowance.

Access to exclusive networking, leadership opportunities, and a global alumni network of over 60,000 members.

Eligibility criteria for UK Chevening Scholarship

To stand a chance of selection, candidates must meet the following general requirements:

Citizenship: Must be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country, such as Nigeria.

Post-Study Commitment: Must commit to returning to Nigeria for a minimum of two years after completing the scholarship.

Education: Must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a master's program in the UK.

Work Experience: Must have a minimum of two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience. Note: Work experience gained while studying is no longer eligible.

University Courses: Applicants must apply to three different eligible UK university courses and secure an unconditional offer from at least one by the deadline set in the selection timeline.

How Nigerians can apply for Chevening Scholarship

Interested applicants are advised to follow these steps to file their applications:

1. Visit the Portal: Go to the official Chevening application portal at chevening.org/apply.

2. Select Nigeria: Choose Nigeria as your country/territory to be directed to the country-specific page[2].

3. Draft Essays: Applicants must write four distinct, compelling essays covering:

Leadership and Influence.

Networking and Relationship Building.

Study Plans in the UK.

Career Goals.

4. Course Selection: Nominate three eligible one-year master's courses.

5. Referees: Provide contact details for two professional or academic referees.

6. Submit: Review and submit before the system locks.

Official Chevening Scholarship application deadline

The application portal will close on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 11:00 UTC. This is equivalent to 12:00 PM (noon) Nigerian Time.

The FCDO strongly warns that no late submissions will be accepted, and applicants are advised to complete their entries early to avoid portal traffic delays on the closing day.

Lady bags scholarship abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated becoming the first member of her family to secure a fully funded scholarship to study abroad.

She shared a screenshot of the official email she received from the Australia Awards Scholarship board on social media.

Source: Legit.ng