Kehinde Adegbodu, the twin brother of late singer Taiye, has opened up about his final moments

The gospel singer passed away a few weeks ago, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning once again

Kehinde also shared personal details about the singing twin brothers that fans never knew

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has opened up about his twin brother Taiye, who recently passed away.

A few weeks ago, the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning again after Taiye Adegbodu passed away.

Reactions as Kehinde Adegbodu breaks silence on twin brother’s demise. Phopto credit@adegbodu_twinsofficial

Source: Instagram

Nothing was previously revealed about the circumstances leading to his death, as many mourned his passing with glowing tributes and prayers for his family.

In a video circulating online, Kehinde shares part of what happened before Taiye's tragic passing.

Kehinde shares more about his late brother

In the viral video, Kehinde noted that they went out together a day before Taiye’s demise and returned home together. At one point, Taiye took over from the driver because he felt the person was not driving well.

Kehinde Adegbodu speaks abot late twin brother’s demise. Photo credit@adebodu_twinofficial

Source: Instagram

Kehinde added that Taiye was the one who opened the gate when they got home and then went to his room.

Later, Kehinde went to inform him about a ministering scheduled for the next day. He found Taiye playing games on his phone, and after being informed, Taiye promised to go to bed early.

However, around 11 p.m, Taiye knocked on Kehinde's door and complained of chest pain. Kehinde noted that his brother insisted they should go to the hospital.

However, Taiye’s wife wanted to follow them, but he said it was unnecessary, assuring them they would be back soon.

Kehinde added that the hospital was nearby, so they decided to go straight away.

Taiye’s demise comes shortly after the gospel music industry lost Evangelist Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, also known as "Omije Ojumi," who passed away on January 12, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos. She was 46 and had battled a leg ailment, which had led her to appeal for prayers in late 2025.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Kehinde Adegbodu's video

Legit.ng compiled some emotional reactions as Nigerians penned heartfelt tributes to the late singer. Read the comments below:

@zentouraglobal reacted:

"Na so death dey make person display anyhow behaviour when he is about to take someone's life."

@titoabike shared:

"Hhmmnn, may Almighty God grant him eternal rest, forgive all his sins, and accept his return with ease."

@hurpsyimagerytv stated:

"It is well."

@mojilawal5 commented:

"So sorry, Odun a jino si ara."

@everdazzlerachy said:

"Oh they even live together."

@kennysho__ wrote:

"So sorry, brother. May his soul rest in peace."

Omije Ojumi's daughter delivers emotional tribute

Legit.ng also reported that during the burial event, Jomiloju, daughter of the late singer, described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone.

She explained that Omije Ojumi's greatest wishes was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would be.

Source: Legit.ng