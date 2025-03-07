Tune Ednut has joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him as he wished him well

Fans were overwhelmed in the comment section that they also joined him in celebrating the multi-billionaire

Media personality, Tunde Ednut has celebrated his friend's father, Adedeji Adeleke as he clocked a new age.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's father had marked his birthday and his son celebrated him with a post online. He also made a vow to him while appreciating him.

Tunde Ednut says prayer in post. Photo credit@mazitundeednut/@aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

In Ednut's post, he called Davido's father his destiny helper and daddy. He also tapped into the blessing of his multi-million naira business.

Speaking about his encounter with Adedeji Adeleke, he said that he had to kneel when he met with the billionaire.

Tunde Ednut shares video

In the collage posted online, Ednut, who marked his birthday months ago, shared video of Davido's father power plant in Olorunsogo in Ogun state.

Tunde Ednut shares video of Davido's father Photo credit@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

The power plant boasts of modern facilities and many gas tunnels and pipes.

In another recording shared by the celebrity blogger, the billionaire was speaking with some people in a house. He told them that they can call on God by themselves and don't need any middle man.

Davido's father also told the people that he doesn't have keys to his house and even his room upstair.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Tunde Ednut's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by Tunde Ednut. Here are some of the comments below:

@kingtufab reacted:

"The only man wey dy call Dangote small boy & his younger brother. Happy birthday to him."

@iam_bmodel said:

"Seeing a guy whose Dad has this amount of money and still works this hard is very rare. Davido needs to be celebrated for real."

@dr_godwin wrote:

"Wizkid and Burna Boy will not be happy with this post."

@topchild_ reacted:

"A place where Radiogod papa no fit work even as a security guard. People go just sit down dey insult who pass dem forever."

@ivy.victor_ shared:

"Thank you Mr Adeleke for gifting Nigerians Davido. He is the most selfless and humble man in the entertainment industry.

@peaceable_40 wrote:

"Generational wealth no be moinmoin, may we all build it for our unborn children and families."

@boalindaann30 said:

"At this point, it’s safe to say anyone competing with, Davido, is playing a very expensive game. With investment like this to their name, Adeleke’s unborn, their future dun Dey settled. Sheesh."

VDM gives Tunde Ednut cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM once against remembered his old friend and given him a gift ahead of his birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the activist shared the picture of the cow he was giving to Ednut for his birthday.

Tunde Ednut was boldly written on the cow he showed off. VDM’s grand gesture to Tunde Ednut raised questions from some netizens as they wondered about their friendship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng