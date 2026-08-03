The US said insufficient passport validity can lead to entry denial in many countries

Travellers were urged to obtain required visas or travel authorisations before departure

The US warned banned items in luggage could result in refusal at foreign borders

American travellers have been reminded to check their travel documents and destination rules before departing, as the United States government outlined four common reasons people are refused entry into foreign countries.

The advice was shared by TravelGov, an official travel information platform of the US Department of State, which urged travellers to verify entry requirements well ahead of their trips to avoid unnecessary disruptions.

The US advised travellers to check passport validity before international trips. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why Are Travellers Denied Entry?

According to the advisory, one of the most common reasons is travelling with a passport that does not have enough validity.

Many countries require visitors to have at least six months of validity remaining on their passports beyond the dates of their intended stay. Travellers are encouraged to confirm the passport rules for their destination before departure.

Another frequent issue is failing to obtain the required visa or electronic travel authorisation.

The US government noted that entry requirements differ from one country to another, with many destinations requiring foreign visitors, including Americans, to secure a visa or electronic travel authorisation before arrival.

What Other Mistakes Should Travellers Avoid?

TravelGov also warned travellers against accidentally losing their passports while travelling.

The agency said passports are commonly misplaced on aircraft or inside airports, especially when passengers leave them in seat-back pockets. Travellers were advised to keep their passports in a secure location throughout their journey.

Another reason visitors may be denied entry is carrying items that are prohibited in their destination country.

According to the advisory, products that are legal or commonly used in the United States, including certain medications, fresh produce, CBD products and medical marijuan, may be banned elsewhere.

The agency advised travellers to research local laws and packing restrictions before travelling to ensure they comply with the regulations of their destination.

TravelGov encouraged travellers to review country-specific travel guidance before every international trip to reduce the risk of being denied entry on arrival.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng