Speed Darlington has shared a video of his unfinished mansion and expressed regret over building such a large house

In the video, he told his fans how much weight he has lost because he is building a large house

His comments left many in stitches, as they encouraged him to start live-streaming because of his funny videos

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has expressed regret after starting his 18-room mansion in his hometown.

The music star, who previously fell out with his colleague Burna Boy and was dragged to court, shared in a humorous video what he has been facing since beginning the project.

Reactions as Speed Darlington shares regret of building 18-room mansion. Photo credit@darlintontontv

Source: Instagram

According to him, he has lost 5kg in a few days. He joked that there was no need to go to the gym, as the stress from the building project had helped him lose weight.

Speed Darlington shares more details about building

In the video, the controversial singer noted that people have advised him to hire labourers for the project, but he has refused.

He explained that he has been doing much of the work himself. He added that whenever he spends ₦10 million or ₦5 million, the remaining workload still makes it seem like no progress has been made.

Speaking further, Darlington said he should have built a simple three-bedroom flat like many people in Lekki, which he believes he would have completed by now.

He jokingly blamed someone named Chinasa for encouraging him to embark on the large project, questioning what he had gotten himself into.

Speed Darlington shares another career he will venture into over building project. Photo credit@daringtontv

Source: Instagram

Sped Darlington shares more about project

While laughing at himself, he joked about venturing into another “career” to fund the project.

Smiling, he said in Pidgin, “E be like say I go turn kidnapper,” as he continued laughing.

Darling lamented that he was exhausted, adding that the project may not be completed anytime soon.

He also revealed that the mansion has 11 toilets, which he admitted he does not even need.

Recall that Speed Darlington had a fallout with his aunt, Chinasa, a few months ago after accusing her of trying to take over the land he was given in his hometown.

Here is the Instagram video below:

@harmonyart23 reacted:

"Chinasa is his elder sister that was dragging land with him. He decided to cover the whole land with building."

@ol4ide reacted:

"Make e just switch to streaming,he will make more money. Mansion gat me losing weight! - Speed Darlington, 2026."

@limitless_allen said:

"Mansion gat me losing weight niqqa."

@tanty77 wrote:

"If Speedy starts streaming. I am subscribing 100% ."

@shuga_mary commented:

"The most funniest man on the internet, every other person dey learn work."

Speed Darlington returns to social media

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Speed Dralinton had returned allegations to social media after taking a long break as a result of his case with Burna Boy.

Many expected him to face his business and career because of what he went through in detention.

However, he chose to resume dragging his colleague, Burna Boy, once again. He made some serious allegations against the singer. He also made some bold claims about his career and what he has achieved. Darlington also compared himself to Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng