Speed Darlington has spoken for the first time since he left prison after being remanded for about two months

The singer was arrested from one of his shows in October 2024, and since then, it's been back and forth

However, the singer did have things to get off his chest, and he took to his official social media page to share them

Speed Darlington, one of Nigeria's most controversial rappers, has returned to social media for the first time since he regained freedom.

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release. He was there for about two months until he was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Speed Darlington's new post after his release triggers attention online. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

According to Punch, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted Speed Darlington a N20 million bail on January 16, with one surety of the same amount. Justice Ekerete Akpan decided after the singer's lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, presented a bail application.

Thankfully, his lawyer announced his release a couple of days ago.

In a new post for the first time since his arrest, the singer shared a post online with a coded voiceover. Using images of bulls, Akpi, as he is fondly called, stated that when two bulls are fighting, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and bounce back with more strength.

His post has social media users wondering why he would share such a thing online, considering what he had just been through.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Speed Darlington's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lifofskycomics said:

"I have a lot to say about Akpi that is why I use voice note to explain everything 😏 just double tap to hear the voice ▶︎•|၊|။||||။၊|။|||။|||။ 09:53."

@who_deedat commented:

"It looks like both of them stepped back and charged. I think there a message there in."

@chrisdgreat529 said:

"He said you will go back if you don’t respect yourself o😂😂."

@jhay.reginald said:

"That energy wey you go gather , use am drop banger dis year for us."

@kizzo_whitee said:

"Presido revenge give burna back to back. We Dey your side 😌."

@iam_lenzi said:

"Tooooooo Stubborn my presido let Goooo ❤️❤️❤️❤."

@daddy_huncho_147 said:

"The Shortest and most powerful welcome back speech from a President 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@lordwayne.eth said:

"Real Life Odogwu 🙌🏾My Presido is back."

@blackxcellencee said:

"Irregular Speedo! Welcome back 😃."

@zonallarry said:

"U don survive ground zero what can he do to u next ? Nothing."

@bebeto_cityrock reacted:

"All Akpians should gather here let show love and support to our own president and our."

@melrayson said:

"You go soon go back no worry."

Lawyer weighs into Speed Darlington's matter

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lawyer, Pelumi Olajegbesi, weighed into the arrest of Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, was arrested and later charged with defamation; he has spent over three weeks in detention.

Speaking on the matter, the Lawyer shared his thoughts in a lengthy tweet, shedding light on the intricacies of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng