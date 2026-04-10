Fans of singer Wizkid have taken their feud with Burna Boy to another level, as a viral video circulates online

In the clip making the rounds, they are seen playing Speed Darlington’s diss track aimed at Burna Boy

Their actions have sparked reactions from fans, who shared their views on the ongoing feud

The feud between Nigerian singers Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) and his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), has taken another turn on social media, with videos surfacing online.

The two singers, who were once close, fell out after a viral video showed Burna Boy confronting Wizkid’s associate, DJ Tunez.

Reactions as Wizkid FC escalate feud with Burna Boy, spray baby oil to Darlington’s diss track. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@buranboygram/@djtunez

Source: Instagram

Both Wizkid and Burna Boy reacted to the clip and appeared to take sides, as the Morayo crooner also dragged his colleague over his alleged ties with American singer Sean Combs (Diddy).

In a video making the rounds on Instagram, Wizkid’s fans, known as FC, staged a party where they were seen taunting Burna Boy over his relationship with Diddy.

Wizkid’s fans spray baby oil with the song

In the viral clip, fans of the Ojuelegba crooner were seen spraying baby oil as they danced to Speed Darlington’s diss track aimed at Burna Boy.

Burna Boy continues trending over feud with Dj Tunez. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

They were seen having fun as they danced and mocked the Last Last crooner amid his feud with their favourite, Wizkid.

Fans react to Wizkid FC’s action

Reacting, fans of both singers shared their views on the video. Some said Davido’s fans appeared to be the happiest, as they were enjoying peace of mind.

Others added that Speed Darlington might be gaining attention, as the diss track he made for Burna Boy continued to go viral.

Recall that Burna Boy and Speed Darlington have not been on good terms for a while. The two singers previously dragged each other to court over defamation, and Darlington was reportedly jailed over the dispute.

It was after his release that he recorded the diss track targeting Burna Boy over their feud.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Wizkid FC's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the action taken by Wizkid's fans against Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@samzy_soprano stated:

"Seems both were lubricated by diddy not just one of them . The song goes for Wiz too."

@kanoel_fabrics reacted:

"Who know say Akpi music go get opportunity to blow laidis?"

@ lajumokeh commented:

"Peace of mind wan injure 30BG."

@chioma_meritxo said:

"The distractions government has been praying for to get away peoples attention has finally happened."

@fat_ceo shared:

"Wizkid was in diddys house, so the oil also de him nyas"

@idoko9664 wrote:

"That beating pain una well well, una oga is next target."

Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid FC over feud

Legit.ng had reported that Seun Kuti had continued to react to the way Wizkid’s fans were disrespecting his father, Fela, as he dragged them online.

He issued a stern warning to the fanbase and shared what he would do about their actions while making comparisons with other fan bases.

The Afrobeats star's associate, DJ Tunez, reacted to the video as Wizkid’s fans continued to drag Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng