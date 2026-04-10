A visibly furious Wizkid was caught on camera shoving a fan’s phone away after the unidentified individual attempted to film him

Reports have emerged of a brutal physical altercation at a Lagos nightclub where Burna Boy’s camp allegedly assaulted DJ Tunez

Wizkid openly called out a colleague, accusing Burna Boy of celebrating after his team reportedly "stomped" the disc jockey

Wizkid has once again found himself at the centre of online conversations after a viral video showed him angrily confronting a fan who attempted to record him in public.

The now-circulating clip captured the moment the singer stepped out of what appeared to be a restaurant alongside music producer Shizzi.

Wizkid shoves a fan’s phone away after he attempts to film him. Photos: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

As he made his way toward his vehicle, an unidentified fan moved close to film him.

In the footage, Wizkid appeared visibly displeased as the fan continued recording at close range.

The singer was seen gesturing to one of his aides, instructing him to stop the individual.

The Afrobeats star then moved his hand toward the phone and shoved the camera away from his face before continuing toward his car.

The video has since spread across social media platforms, with many viewers debating whether the singer’s reaction was justified or excessive.

The timing of the video has further fueled discussions online, as it surfaced shortly after reports of a violent clash involving Wizkid’s disc jockey, DJ Tunez, and Burna Boy.

According to eyewitness accounts circulating online, the confrontation reportedly took place at a Lagos nightclub late Monday night. The disagreement allegedly escalated quickly, with DJ Tunez said to have been beaten during the scuffle.

Videos shared online showed the disc jockey allegedly being knocked to the ground during the altercation, with multiple individuals reportedly involved.

Following the incident, Wizkid publicly condemned the alleged attack and accused Burna Boy of celebrating afterward, a claim that deepened conversations among fans of both artists.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Wizkid's reactions to the fan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@proxy.hillary stated:

"Oga no be Camera man be your problem go find burna boy na him give you sleepless nights"

@horlahniyi07 wrote:

"If nah BurnaBoy do am, dem go push narratives ooo. Mumu fan base !!!"

@alagbo422 shared:

"If na burna or another celebrity do this Now,they will Start insulting him ,,but if wizzy do amm is a Good thing,,make we no dey worship person like GOD make hee no enter dia head,, peace and love"

@pita_kwa noted:

"This guy over worwor without filter,na Wetin Igbo cause and he wasn't like this before.And na still fc dey video him,Imagine if this was Davido or Burna him fans would have called them different names.This life no balance"

Wizkid appears visibly displeased as the fan continued recording at close range. Photo: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid acknowledge son's Islamic name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, recently caught the attention of social media users after revealing his Islamic name during Ramadan.

The young celebrity shared a reflective message about the holy month on his social media page, and when a user asked him to reveal his Arabic or Muslim name, Boluwatife responded simply with one name: Abdul Rahman.

Boluwatife later explained that the name was given to him by his paternal grandfather, who practises Islam, and hours after the revelation made its way across social media, Wizkid acknowledged the moment with a short post on his X account.

Source: Legit.ng