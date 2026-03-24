Nigerian music star Davido opened up about his Grammy journey after three near wins

The singer hinted at a major shift in his music direction and career plans

The father of twins also shared surprising insights about his global success and fanbase

Nigerian music star Davido has opened up about his feelings toward the Grammys after missing out on the award three times, while also sharing insights into the next phase of his career.

Speaking during the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show with Eddie Kadi, the singer reflected on his journey in the music industry and expressed satisfaction with how far he has come.

Davido opens up on Grammy disappointments. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido noted that he has achieved major milestones, including performing on global stages, selling out arenas, and earning multiple

Grammy nominations over the past three years. Despite not winning, he made it clear that he remains proud of his accomplishments.

According to him, his focus is now shifting away from chasing international validation and more toward embracing his roots.

The singer said the next phase of his music will be deeply rooted in African sounds, rather than blending styles to appeal to Western audiences.

“This part of my career, I have performed everywhere, sold out every arena, I have been to three Grammys in the last three years,” he said.

“The music that is coming next is very Davido, it is very African. We have done it so I am not really looking to really do western sounds.”

Davido also spoke about his strong fan base in South Africa, revealing that a large percentage of the population is familiar with and supportive of his music.

Over the years, he has collaborated with several South African artists and earned multiple certifications in the country.

Meanwhile Legit.g recalls reporting that Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke unexpectedly drawn attention online after accidentally revealing a private TikTok account with only four followers.

The moment happened during the couple’s ongoing vacation. Davido and Chioma, who were recently spotted enjoying time in Hawaii, appear to still be in full vacation mode as they moved to another location for more relaxation.

In videos shared on Davido’s Instagram Story, the couple were seen having a great time in Honolulu. The lovebirds were enjoying a boat cruise and looked relaxed as they soaked in the beautiful ocean view.

One of the clips captured Davido and Chioma vibing to a song while showing off their playful dance moves. The short dance video quickly caught the attention of fans who noticed something unusual.

The clip appeared to have been recorded using Chioma’s TikTok account, which unintentionally revealed her username on the platform as @chef_chiii.

Curious fans soon searched for the account and discovered that it was set to private. Even more surprising was the follower count; the account reportedly had only four followers at the time the discovery was made.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido playfully lamented about a long-standing habit of his wife, Chioma, that he says he has been coping with for 13 years.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the singer was seen holding a plate of food when Chioma walked up to him with her own plate.

Instead of eating from her own plate, Chioma took a spoon and helped herself to Davido’s meal.

Reacting humorously to the moment, Davido revealed that this was not a new habit.

“She’s been doing this to me for 13 years,” he said, sounding amused as he watched his wife eat from his plate.

The light-hearted video from his mother-in-law's birthday party quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom found the moment relatable and a reflection of the couple’s closeness.

Just days earlier, Chioma had shared a photo of a bouquet she received from Davido, thanking him for the thoughtful and romantic gesture.

Davido and Chioma recently held their white wedding ceremony on Sunday, August 10, 2025, in Miami.

Davido speaks candidly after missing out on the Grammys three times. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The star-studded event was attended by notable personalities, including Aliko Dangote, Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, Obi Cubana and his wife, D’banj and his wife, Uche Jombo, Zlatan and his wife, among others.

During their wedding vows, Chioma described Davido as her love, best friend, and the calm in her storm. She promised to walk with him forever and hold his hand through life.

In his own vows, Davido spoke emotionally about how Chioma saw the real him and still chose to stay. He referred to her as his healer and his calm, adding that God had brought her into his life to show him unconditional love.

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng