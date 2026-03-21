Nigerian singer Qing Madi has likened music industry earnings to drug money while revealing the massive gap between artists' income and regular employees' salaries

The American Love hitmaker disclosed that despite her financial success, she avoids showing off wealth online because she does not want money to define her public persona

Her revelation has triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing on the huge pay, while others pointed out the lack of stability in the industry

Nigerian singer Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, better known as Qing Madi, has revealed how much money flows in the music industry compared to regular jobs.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast aired on YouTube, the 19‑year‑old singer explained that one performance can earn an artist what many Nigerians would struggle to make in years of office work.

Fast-rising singer Qing Madi surprises fans by comparing music industry money to drug money and reveals that she's rich but hides her wealth. Photo: qingmadi

Source: Instagram

Qing Madi said music has given her financial freedom, but she avoids showing off her wealth online because she does not want money to define her image in the public eye.

“Music money is not normal, it is like drug money. I don’t think people know how… And I’m not the person who would buy stuff and put on the media because I do think that that would change the narrative of what I am to the media. And I don’t like people looking at me and seeing money. But I am rich.”

The American Love hitmaker compared the earnings of a typical Nigerian worker to that of an artist, emphasising that the difference is massive.

“The average Nigerian works 9‑5 and earns maybe N500,000 at the end of the month, while as an artist, you do one show and get N20 million. Music money is huge.”

The fast-rising singer also shared her thoughts on why Nigerians connect deeply with music, saying that the limited access to therapy in the country makes people turn to songs for comfort and escape.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Qing Madi's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@thekingodi01 said:

"I hear you, and you get a valid point. Music money fit big pass 9–5 sometimes, but e no steady like salary one big show no mean say next month go still dey like that. While 9–5 dey look small, e dey more stable long-term. But yeah… your perspective makes sense sha."

@Official_Oye commented:

"Music money dey learn from football money. In football, you get paid whether you play any match or not, but in music you go do promo taya especially if you be upcoming artiste."

@LyfAcrosBorders wrote:

"Big money comes big responsibility and pressure. Not everyone can handle the highs like that."

@EduBeyondHL reacted:

"Music money might be like drug money for some A-list artist. I believe footballers also earn great money too. Especially players in top leagues. Footballers don't flaunt their wealth like musicians, this make people not to real rate their wealth. Artist flaunts their wealth to promote their brand."

@Richieman989 said:

"You can't compare 9-5 earners to artists, salary guys don't flex like that. Unless you're skimming from the company, that money stays on paper."

Nigerian singer Qing Madi says artists earn N20 million from one show, while average workers make N500k monthly. Photo: qingmadi

Source: Instagram

Qing Madi cries out over leaked private life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Qing Madi reached out to fans after her private life was leaked on social media.

The singer expressed feeling overwhelmed by the situation and promised to work on becoming a better person while dealing with what she described as her "horrible reality."

She also thanked her fans for their support, noting they were keeping her head above water during the difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng