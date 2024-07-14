Some women have claimed that late Mohbad's widow's Wunmi is ready to conduct the DNA test that her father-in-law requested for

Joseph Aloba had insisted that Wunmi should do a test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson, Liam

In the recording that surfaced online it was stated that if the result comes out positive, Wunmi was going to sue Aloba for defamation

More drama has unfolded in the case involving late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba and her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba.

Legit.ng had reported that Aloba had insisted that Wunmi should do a DNA test to be sure of the paternity of his grandson. He explained more reasons he had been insisting on the test.

Wunmi agrees to do DNA test

Source: Instagram

In some videos that surfaced online, a group of women, who called themselves team Wunmi, said that she was ready to conduct the test. However, they alleged that the singer's father has allegedly refused to sign an agreement document about the test.

Wunmi threatens to sue Mohbad's dad

In the clip, some conditions were attached to Wunmi's willingness to do the test. According to them, if the test comes out positive, the mother of one was going to sue Mohbad's father.

A particular lady noted that they were going to deal with Mohbad's father for all the allegations laid against Wunmi.

It was also noted that if the result turns out negative, Wunmi was ready to face a jail term for cheating on her husband when he was alive.

Recall, that Wunmi had shared the reason for not doing the test a few months ago.

How fans reacted to the video about Wunmi's decision

Netizens reacted to the video made by Wunmi's team. Here are some of the comments below:

@fagbemisarah88:

"They should arrest vdm too after the DNA bcos he was d first person to mention it."

@princessaddy0691:

"Prime boy can aswell sign! Since he was d only Eranko that overheard Mohbad's argument with wife. J@!l term in Addy to u all."

@veracouture2022:

"Lolz make Bukky Jesse sign nao eee Kuku sure for her say ashana ni Wumiii

@trollqueenlover:

"DNA is a must, do am make we rest."

@hemmyteetee:

"Awon oniro, ordinary DNA, why going back and forth, wunmi should keep people's mouth shut now, she should go and do it and disappoint the father

@l_am_kolekole:

"Phooolish people just dey dat TikTok."

@onibalusiakeem:

"Go and sit down mr man,she should just go and do the DNA, whatever The results nothing would happen."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"DNA is a must o jossy.'

@_hadewura:

"MercyFoundMe platform ni sehhhh."

@shi2_jmk:

"To me I feel jossy should dance to where he will sign for the DNA bcos he said after the DNA he will tell us who kpai his son! So what’s the delay now again ehen jossy?"

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng