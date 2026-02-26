Sophia Momodu has shared a post about missing her lover amid her custody battle with her baby daddy, Davido

The brand influencer and Davido have been in court over the joint custody of their daughter, and the case became messy at some point

What she said about her man sparked strong reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts about her, Davido, and her possible lover

Sophia Momodu, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian singer Davido, has shared a post about her lover amid her custody battle with the singer.

Momodu and Davido have been in court over the joint custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke. The case went viral at some point following Davido’s rant about Momodu’s lawyer.

Sophia Momodu’s fans drag her over post about missing lover, make reference to Davido's custody battle. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu/@davido

At the time, many people criticised her and advised her to find a man who would love her so she could move on from Davido and his family.

In a post on her Snapchat page, the mother of one gushed about her man and how much she misses him. She said she misses her lover deeply and that nothing makes sense whenever he is not with her.

The brand influencer also used suggestive emojis to emphasise her feelings as she spoke about being in love.

Sophia Momodu’s post stirs reactions

Fans were divided over her post. Some expressed happiness that she may have finally found love and moved on for good.

They said Davido could now focus on his life, as her attention appears to be on her new partner.

However, others dragged the brand influencer and accused her of chasing clout. Some claimed Davido no longer pays attention to her and described her supposed lover as “an audio man.”

A few also referenced past controversies, alleging that she once boasted about owning a yacht and a house, claims that were later disputed online.

Here is Sophia Momodu's post on Instagram below:

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the mother of one. Here are comments below:

@ebere978 commented:

"My queen Sophia oooo u really Kno how to give ur haters restless mind nneoma let them breath abeg."

@ imma_nico1 reacted:

"God please give her a good man and let them be love between them. If she can find love, her bitterness towards chioma and davido will reduce. Loneliness has been making her act funny."

@ thefoodnetworknig2 shared:

"It’s our wish for her to find love and be happy… Loveet for her."

@fatima_living25 said:

"Yes Sophie, pretty on purpose."

@uchemaduagwu wrote:

"Sophia, Davido is married, his not coming."

@diva_tee_asa stated:

"Audio. Yatch and house... audio too."

Davido's ally speaks about custody battle

Legit.ng had reported that after Davido dropped the court case against his baby mama Sophia Momodu, one of his allies spoke up in his defence.

The singer and Sophia Momodu had been involved in a legal battle over their first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The man claimed that Momodu was cruising arousn with Davido's car and the singer stopped seeing her, he stopped financing her luxurious life.

