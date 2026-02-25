A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after her longtime partner dumped her to be with her best friend

In a now-viral video on TikTok, she cried uncontrollably as she disclosed that she has been dating him for about 12 years

Emotional reactions trailed the video on the platform as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartbroken Nigerian lady's emotional video has gone viral on TikTok after her long-term partner left her for her best friend

The clip showed her crying uncontrollably as she recounted her painful experience with a man whom she thought would never leave her.

Lady gets dumped after 12 years relationship

The video was posted by @udonwatv, and it quickly garnered a lot of attention and sympathy from social media users.

In the clip, she revealed that she had been in a 12-year relationship with her partner, who made numerous promises to her before leaving her for her best friend.

The emotional lady burst into tears as she expressed her shock and sadness over the unexpected way her relationship ended.

She lamented that the world was cruel and prayed for God's intervention to get her through the difficult time.

In her words:

"He break up with me after 12 years of relationship. He went to marry my bestie. The world is cruel. Anambra man I dey fear una. After all the promise he made to me, he left me for my bestie. 12 years of relationship just go like that. God help me. I don cry tire."

Reactions as heartbroken lady laments after breakup

Her emotional TikTok post touched many who took to the comments section to offer words of comfort and support.

Many shared their similar experiences, with some offering words of encouragement, urging her to stay strong and move forward.

@looknicewithkcee said:

"You will look back in few months and understand what your CHI saved you from. Save this comment, u will need it."

@Pamella said:

"Nne I know of a friend whose boyfriend left after So many years there relationship he married her close friend, after one year the girl got married and had her twins meanwhile the other guy and her wife was struggling to hv children, Two years after he died so nne. God is not asleep inugo just let go."

@Ujunwa said:

"I can't date a man for 1 year if we are dating and his not talking about marriage in three months I live immediately that my life ooo."

@mama reacted:

"You date man reach 5yrs and he wasn't talking about settling down, isn't that a red flag? You extend am go 12yrs Holy Ghost."

@Esther gold said:

"My dear please take heart ok God will give you your own really man ok I no is not easy but let me advice you if any man come for you again please don’t stay in that relationship long ok .God no why you both don’t marry because if You marry he that marriage will have problem your own is coming ok take heart ok."

@ObiajuruJesus commented:

"Wipe away your tears. I have an idea of what you are passing through. He wasted your years and betrayed you but God can still surprise you if you endure and have patience."

@Miralove said:

"My dear he doesn't deserve you, is better that he left you, than to betray and leave you after you two must have gotten married, you own will come."

@Ever green collection reacted:

"Which kind love keep you for 12 year s 6 months to 1 year if person Dey serious with you go know, isn’t how long it’s how far."

@Fedora fabric & event manageme added:

"12 years una dey try o. If after six months a man doesn't know where the relationship is going to, oga find your way biko."

