After Davido dropped the court case against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, one of his allies spoke up in his defence

The singer and Momodu had been involved in a legal battle over their first daughter, Imade Adeleke

Fans were divided over the issue, but more people appeared to take Momodu’s side after hearing what the singer’s ally said about the case

Even after Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, dropped the court case against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, fans have continued to troll the singer over the mother of one.

The music star and Momodu have been in and out of court over joint custody of their first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Momodu also broke her silence with a scripture quote, sharing how she feels about the outcome of the case and how God has been supporting her.

In a post circulating online, an alleged ally of the singer, Otunba, shared reasons Davido wanted joint custody after the trolling intensified. He posted what he described as a test result belonging to Momodu and alleged that she used to take substances, while making further claims against her.

Otunba shares more allegations about Sophia Momodu

In his post, he labelled Sophia Momodu a shameless and evil woman who allegedly began causing trouble after Davido started dating Chioma Adeleke.

According to him, when Davido and Momodu were together, she never claimed the singer could not be trusted with their daughter because she had access to his home and was often seen enjoying his luxury lifestyle.

Otunba added that after Davido became serious with Chioma, he distanced himself from Momodu and stopped funding her lifestyle.

Recall that despite the differences between Davido and Momodu, the singer has often been described as a devoted father to his daughters, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.

He has been seen on trips with his daughters and has encouraged them to maintain a good relationship despite having different mothers.

He was recently spotted with Imade as they spent time together and appeared to be having fun.

Fans drag Davido more over Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@sophiamomoduforever reacted:

"They’re in severe pains…Sophia is one woman mopol.Y’all can slander her all you want. Doesn’t change the fact that she beat you in court."

@yetunde_falade stated:

"Thank God Imade is a very smart little girl growing well with her beautiful mother."

@oladunnyy shared:

"She has always been 10 steps ahead. She is never far from social media,so everyone can tell that you are lying about her being a drug addict."

@samuella.uju said:

"Coming from imade papa wey smoke pass, una no get point abeg."

@the_frecklegirl_ wrote

"As how now substance addict but she dey raise the girl so well abeg let her continue the substance o."

