Drake hosted his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event at Toronto's Casa Loma

Attendees walked away with cash prizes of up to $100,000 each, alongside luxury vehicles and designer gifts worth over $1 million in total

The giveaway came days after Drake was spotted back in the studio, sparking fresh speculation about new music

Drake turned Casa Loma in Toronto into a prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday, 4 August, as his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event saw over $1 million worth of gifts handed out to women in attendance.

Ten women each received $50,000 in cash, while six others took home $100,000 apiece. Beyond the cash, guests left with luxury items including a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach and a Range Rover.

Drake celebrates women with jaw-dropping gifts worth over $1 million. Credit: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

According to DJ Akademiks, the recipients were selected at random and included a mix of media personalities and influencers.

The Canadian rapper personally handed out the gifts on the night, delivering a characteristically unfiltered message to the women receiving the $50,000 bundles.

"Congratulations! F**king use it for whatever you need, you know!" Drake said as he distributed the cash.

Drake's Record-Breaking Year

The event arrives at a career high point for the Toronto artist. Just days before the Casa Loma gathering, Drake was photographed back in the recording studio, prompting speculation about upcoming music despite having only released a three-album bundle, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, less than three months ago.

The three projects debuted at numbers one, two and three on the Billboard 200 chart simultaneously, making Drake the first artist to accomplish that feat since the chart began publishing weekly in March 1956.

The achievement also pushed his total count of number one albums to 15, overtaking Jay-Z's record of 14 and drawing level with Taylor Swift for the most number ones among solo artists. Only The Beatles, with 19 chart-topping albums, stand ahead of him.

Drake rewards women with cash, Mercedes-Maybach in extravagant celebration. Credit: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

What Fans Are Saying About Drake's Giveaway

The event generated strong reactions online, with many Nigerians and Africans on social media sharing their thoughts. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@AdesolaSo wrote:

"So what's bro cooking? And why women alone?"

@drealkachii commented:

"@davido see your colleague oo"

@AshE_Nuel reacted:

"'BUT A MAN HE GAVE NONE'. Lmao"

@Defipeniel said:

"Drake really said 'let me spoil a whole room at once"

@JohnJoseph11271 shared:

"My first thought was that this had to be a promo. If it isn't, I'd genuinely love to know what the thinking was behind it."

Watch clips from Drake's Strong Women event below:

Drake loses $1.5 million to FIFA World Cup

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian rapper Drake recently lost $1.5 million after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

This latest betting misfortune raises questions about the infamous "Drake curse," as fans speculate whether his support has once again influenced the outcome of a crucial sporting event.

Source: Legit.ng