A video has emerged of Cubana Chiefpriest making a demeaning statement about naysayers of Davido's show

He said that the singer was just making music for fun as he has a lot of money and was not looking for more

The businessman also said that there was no room for toxicity, however Wizkid FC were not happy with his utterance

Businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest has thrown a shade in support of his dear friend, David Adeleke, better known as Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had arrived in Amsterdam with Isreal and the remaining member of his crew ahead of his sold out show on November 30, 2024. Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife also went to meet the music star later on.

Cubana Chiefpriest sends message to critics. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the businessman embroiled in a paternity mess was talking to Davido's manager after the show.

According to him, they were just having fun, and they don't follow anyone to drag anything.

Cubana Chiefpriest boasts about money

In the viral recording, Cubana Chiefpriest also said that they were not looking for money because they have more than enough of it as 'money na water'.

He mentioned that they were not for toxicity.

However, fans of Wizkid, known ad Wizkid FC were not happy with his utterance, they took to the comment section to blast the businessman.

See the video here:

What fans said about Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Cubana speaking about critics. Here are some of the comments below:

@olotusegx:

"But you guys started the competition, as a matter of fact you guys asked for it, now you’re not competing again, ok whatever you say. I understand you CP."

@stevejbw2:

"Bro is worrying about the wrong things, he should hit the gym instead."

@maxxyfire:

"Morayo don drop... dem don dey make music for "fun"

@young_d_the_beast:

"Since Morayo dropped y’all haven’t had piece of mind."

@themotunrayo:

"See as he dey talk like say he be musician."

@toptier_man:

"Make OBO dey re-evaluate people wey dey around am Abeg."

@crownwealth07:

"Osakpolo bingo don talk, belle na water."

@emeka_:

"He competes with no one since e dey him own league anyway."

@imaginarygates

"Just fun! No toxikity!"

@deyleh:

"Una don start. Can’t ya’ll just enjoy music and not throw shades."

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates son

Previously Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was happy that his youngest son was marking his birthday as he shared some of his pictures.

According to him, it was when the child came to this family that everything turned around for him and his wife.

He made a promise to give the child everything that he and his wife never enjoyed while growing up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng