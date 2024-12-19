Nigerian singer Davido and his team appear to be making preparations to have the best of the Christmas season this year

The musician's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, shared pictures of his boss' 2025 Rolls-Royce as it landed in Lagos

Isreal went on to share his expectations for Yuletide seasons while he showed moments the Afrobeats star tried out his new car

Israel DMW, the logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido (David Adeleke), has expressed his excitement over the arrival of his boss' 2025 Rolls-Royce in Nigeria.

Earlier in April, Legit.ng reported that Davido had splurged millions of dollars on a Rolls-Royce Spectre. Just a few weeks ago, the father of twins also revealed that he bought a Tesla Cybertruck on a whim to add to his growing collection of luxury vehicles.

Isreal DMW posed with Davido's 2025 Rolls-Royce. Credit: @isrealdmw, @davido

Sharing his enthusiasm on Instagram, Israel DMW posted photos of himself posing with the sleek new Rolls-Royce, announcing that this December would be "a dirty one" as they plan to "paint the town red."

In the pictures, Davido himself can be seen enjoying the steering wheel of his new luxury ride.

In his caption, the entertainment hype man wrote:

"Latest 2025 Rolyce Royce Shiit. Na brand new No be Belgium. Na only oga dey run tins. Detty December shhit. Onwaaaa December fuuck shitt.”

See the pictures below:

Israel DMW spurs reactions online

Fans and netizens who came across Isreal's post joined in the celebration of Davido's car.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uju_anakor3:

"Obo is too clean!!!"

skushi_ex:

"Congratulations 🎊 to him I tap from his blessings."

jr_emmy_bliss:

"OMO nah Oga talk save ham oo 😂I love David seh."

boysolotone:

"FUNDS become the most streamed song ever on Spotify NG in a week.

"no clout chasing, no unnecessary insults, just good music and good fanbase. Davido is king Wizkid need to learn this music thing from Davido than insulting him every eke market."

mightyroyal1:

"Them say their papa go perform for Opay ending of the year party."

emmymontero101:

Celebrate others and your will be shocked and amazed how others will celebrate you too

omozelefi2:

"Davido is a practical example of destiny helper and builder , hold him well , better days ahead, he has continuously tried for u."

Davido asks for Belgium licence

Legit.ng reported that the singer sparked reactions after asking on social media if he could get a new Belgian licence plate.

Earlier, he had reacted to the new law favouring call girls in the country, and fans linked his recent actions to this development.

He changed his display picture to one of Belgium and posted the country's flag on his Insta story. A few fans shared their thoughts on his actions and speculated about his intentions.

