Destiny Boy has received good news from the UK embassy after his unfortunate demise, as a post about it surfaced online

In the post, the embassy stated that it had been trying to reach him via his phone number and requested his correct address

Many were left heartbroken after seeing the post, as they reflected on fate and prayed about their own glory

Fans were left heartbroken after seeing a post about the late singer, Afeez Abiodun, popularly known as Destiny Boy, who passed away a few weeks ago.

The young music star reportedly died under circumstances many fans found difficult to understand. He was buried on Friday, January 23, 2026, at his father’s compound in Ogun State, a development that also stirred fresh controversy online.

In a post making the rounds on social media, a message allegedly sent by the UK embassy was shared, showing attempts to reach Destiny Boy before his death.

According to the message, the embassy stated that several calls had been made to his phone number without success. An address was requested so that a parcel could be delivered, with the embassy noting that the matter was time-critical.

It was further gathered that the message was connected to Destiny Boy’s planned 2026 UK tour and visa application, which was reportedly approved after his demise.

Fans react to Destiny Boy’s visa post

Reactions poured in from fans who expressed deep sadness over the development. Many lamented that the opportunity came too late, noting that the singer could no longer benefit from the approval.

Others offered prayers, expressing fears that their own glory should not shine only after death. Some questioned why such opportunities often arrive when it is no longer useful, describing the approval as painful and wasted.

Several fans also prayed for Destiny Boy’s soul to continue to rest in peace following the revelation.

Recall that after Destiny Boy’s death, multiple videos surfaced online suggesting possible causes of his passing. His sister had denied claims that he visited an Ifa priest for money rituals, alleging instead that the singer was poisoned. She also claimed that a message was sent to those she accused of being involved in his death.

