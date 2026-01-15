A Nigerian man has shared his findings after visiting the page of Samuel Chukwueze, a young Nigerian player

Chukwueze ignited the wrath of Nigerians after missing a penalty during the AFCON semi-finals match against Morocco

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as Nigerians especially football lovers shared their various opinions

A Nigerian man drew attention after recounting what he encountered while visiting the online profile of Samuel Chukwueze, the young Nigerian footballer who came under criticism following a painful moment at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The player had been at the centre of controversy after failing to score a penalty during the semi-finals clash against Morocco, an incident that triggered backlash among supporters.

Man prays for Chukwueze over heavy curses laid on him by angry Nigerians. Photo credit: @NaijaBet.

Man shares his findings regarding Chukwueze

In a post shared on the X platform, the man, identified as @alusi_aku, explained that his initial intention had been to troll the footballer over the missed spot kick.

However, his reaction changed after he observed the harsh criticism and intensity of the messages already left on Chukwueze’s page.

According to him, the comments he saw on the footballer's social media page went beyond football criticism and to hostility.

The penalty miss had stirred anger among many Nigerian fans, particularly those who followed the national team closely.

"I go Chukwueze page to troll am, i see heavy curses, I start to pray for am. them wan take him life," he said.

Man emotional after visiting the social media page of Super Eagles' Chukwueze. Photo credit: @Alusi_aku/X.

Reactions as man speaks about Super Eagles' Chukwueze

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Giwa said:

"He did it on purpose. Nothing dem wan tell me."

Spirit said:

"Walahi. As I see am dey chew gum I tell my guy this fool go miss this pk, people hear am for ball house say make I shut up. He be like film Better curses na him the werey chop yesterday."

Navigator said:

"The way him been dy waka I think say him been wan arrange the ball before I know werey don play am. Shitt."

Toretto said:

"This is the problems with Nigerians. One mistake and they will come at you like committed homicidee. Whereas these are the same people wey government wan take una life and nothing una fit do. Na celebs body una dey get power."

Delight Child said:

"That wasn't a mistake, that was intentional. If it was a mistake, we won't even say anything but he was so nonchalant about winning."

Okun Ola reacted:

"It's not just about losing penalties, his body language was off. Carefree attitude when it mattered most, if we had converted that penalty the pressure would have been on Morocco and that could have led to more errors. Chukwueze, Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru didn't show up."

Gods own said:

"Baba had no intention of scoring the ball, with the way he played he was never serious in the first place. Omo the way my heart cut after that miss ehn, I swear for am."

Chiemy added:

"Na people wey net with their lives dey trow him. Them use all their savings bet and now e don choke them, so the frustration na him body."

See the post below:

