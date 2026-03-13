The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted permission to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to access and analyse the electronic gadgets recovered at the residence of the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who presided over the matter, gave the order on Thursday, March 12, after the commission filed an ex parte motion on the matter.

The Cable reported that the application was moved by Osuobeni, Akponimisingha, counsel to the ICPC, who asked the court to allow the anti-graft agency to access the devices for forensic examination and inspection.

According to the commission, the items recovered from the former governor's residence included a Samsung mobile phone, a Sony HD-EGS storage device, a BlackBerry device, a 1TB Transcend storage device, a Google IDEOS phone, and a Toshiba storage device.

Others are a Remarkable tablet, a Seagate FreeAgent external drive, 10 flash drives, a Samsung storage device (SPO802N), an Apple MacBook Pro, a ZTE mobile phone, and a microcell memory card.

The application, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/499/2026, was said to have been filed in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against the former governor.

El-Rufai, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after he was denied a ministerial slot through Senate screening, reported to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on his return to Nigeria.

How ICPC arrested Nasir El-Rufai

He was then arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), after being released by the EFCC and has been in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

In fighting back, the former governor had filed multiple human rights charges against the federal government agencies. The suits sought the enforcement of El-Rufai's fundamental rights against security and anti-graft agencies, which included the Department of State Services (DSS), the ICPC, the EFCC, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Currently in the ICPC detention, El-Rufai has asked the commission for N15.6 billion in damages over his alleged illegal detention and other violations. El-Rufai had earlier filed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against the agency after his house was raided by the operatives of the ICPC.

