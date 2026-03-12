MultiChoice announces Canal+ app to replace struggling Showmax as part of streaming strategy overhaul

Showmax faced severe financial losses, prompting a shift in focus to a more sustainable streaming product

Canal+ assures subscribers of a smooth transition while retaining existing content and features during the change

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Subscribers to DStv and GOtv are set to experience a new digital streaming platform after MultiChoice confirmed that the struggling Showmax service will be phased out and replaced with the Canal+ app.

The announcement marks a major shift in the company’s streaming strategy as it seeks to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving global entertainment market dominated by platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada revealed that the company’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, the Canal+ app, will be rolled out across MultiChoice territories, including South Africa and other African markets.

Canal+ app to replace Showmax

Showmax’s replacement had remained uncertain since MultiChoice first announced plans to shut down the platform on March 5, 2026.

However, Saada confirmed that the Canal+ app will fill the gap left by the service.

According to him, the decision followed the platform’s persistent financial losses despite several attempts to revive its growth.

“As you know, this was a severely loss-making activity on which we saw no recovery, no matter what was done,” Saada said.

He explained that Canal+ reached a swift agreement with its partner Comcast to close down Showmax and shift focus toward a stronger, more sustainable streaming product.

Saada noted that the priority is now to ensure that existing users transition smoothly to a more robust streaming experience.

“Our priority is to make sure that the people who have chosen this offer end up on something that is an even stronger experience going forward,” he said.

Strategy to blend satellite TV and streaming

Canal+ believes its strategy of integrating satellite television with streaming services will give it an advantage in African markets.

Unlike in the United States, where millions of customers have abandoned traditional television for streaming platforms, Saada said Canal+ has managed to avoid a sharp decline in its satellite customer base.

He attributed this to the company’s strategy of providing direct-to-home (DTH) subscribers with access to its OTT platforms.

“We don’t have that because our DTH subscribers all have access to our OTT platform,” Saada said.

David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa, added that the same model has already been implemented in French-speaking African markets and will now be expanded to other MultiChoice territories.

He also confirmed that efforts are underway to ensure that Showmax content and key features are integrated into DStv Stream.

Mounting financial losses

According to a report bty MyBroadBand, although MultiChoice had previously positioned Showmax as a cornerstone of its digital growth strategy, the platform has struggled financially for years.

Over the past three financial years, Showmax recorded trading losses of about R8.7 billion.

The streamer reported a loss of R1.2 billion in 2023, which widened to R2.6 billion in 2024 before surging to R4.9 billion in 2025.

Instead of declining as expected, the losses accelerated, forcing executives to reconsider the platform’s future.

In January 2026, Saada openly admitted that Showmax had not achieved commercial success, attributing the situation partly to heavy spending on marketing, technology, and content.

What it means for subscribers

Despite the shutdown announcement, MultiChoice and Canal+ have assured customers that the transition will not disrupt their viewing experience.

In a message to subscribers, Showmax confirmed that the service will continue operating normally during the transition period.

“You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time,” the company said in an email to customers.

Showmax added that subscribers will receive detailed information about the transition timeline and any required steps well in advance.

Canal+ also confirmed that the shutdown will not lead to job losses, noting that employees will be supported through various transition options as the company restructures its streaming operations.

