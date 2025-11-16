A prophet has shared a video where he spoke about the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye

In the video, he claimed that the cleric has completed his assignment on earth and that it was time for him to go home

He also warned that when his prophecy comes to pass, members of the church should not mourn him

A prophet has shared a scary prophecy he claimed God gave him about the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The cleric, who turned 83 a few months ago, was said to be preparing to leave the earth because, according to the prophet in the viral video, “his time is up.”

The prophet, dressed in a flowing white robe and holding a wooden rod, claimed that God showed him Pastor Adeboye waving and saying goodbye to a large congregation.

He added that in the vision, Pastor Adeboye was dressed in white clothes and white shoes. According to him, he also saw a star in Adeboye’s hand, and an angel came to collect it.

After taking the star, the angel allegedly deleted Adeboye’s name from it and wrote another person’s name. The prophet said he would not reveal the name written on it.

Cleric shares more about Pastor Adeboye

In the video, the prophet further stated that everything Pastor Adeboye is doing now carries great authority because his time is almost up.

He warned that when the prophecy comes to pass, members of the church should not mourn him.

He also claimed that God had already informed Pastor Adeboye that his time on earth is nearing its end.

How fans reacted to video about Pastor Adeboye

Reactions have trailed the video of the prophecy shared about the cleric. Many fans were not pleased with it. They questioned the prophet and asked about the angel he mentioned. They noted that God would reveal such things to the cleric himself when the time comes. Here are some comments below:

@geespacebabs commented:

"God will definitely speak to Pastor Adeboye on the appointed time and the last time I checked, he said God hasn’t told him yet."

@ amaraonu reacted:

"I have alot to say but Wisdom is profitable to direct. Let Him that have ears let Him hear what the spirit is saying. Lots of fellowships are hosting Him more often than not."

@tobechukkwu shared:

"I no believe that "Angel of God taking him" part."

@pgbatar wrote:

"Did the angel not tell you the day they are leaving?"

@jyne_u shared:

"And the Angel wey carry him no tel am say him no try speak up for wrong doings currently in the country. The play."

@crazyrich_dochins said:

"Bro that man's will leave longer. With long life will I satisfy him."

