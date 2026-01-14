Seun Kuti has again slammed Wizkid FC over repeated comparisons of Wizkid to his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

The singer insisted that such claims misrepresented Fela’s legacy and accused the Essence hitmaker of benefiting from the controversy

Seun also made a shocking revelation of how Fela’s legacy still fetches him favour, 29 years after his demise

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has once again spoken out against music star Wizkid and his fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC.

This comes amid the comparisons between the Grammy Award winner and his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Seun expressed strong displeasure at claims by some Wizkid fans who describe the singer as the “New Fela,” with some even arguing that Wizkid is bigger than the late music legend.

According to Seun, such comparisons demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of Fela’s legacy and often fall apart when properly examined.

Seun, who had previously referred to Wizkid FC as “the most ignorant fan base in the world,” maintained that Fela’s influence goes far beyond music and should not be reduced to popularity or chart success.

He stressed that no contemporary artist should be compared to his father.

The conversation took a sharper turn after music producer Samklef, a member of Wizkid FC, accused Seun of attacking the fan base out of hatred for Wizkid and made derogatory remarks about Fela.

In response, Seun insisted that he would not allow anyone to disrespect his father under the guise of praise.

Seun further revealed that, despite Fela’s death 29 years ago, he recently received about $120,000 (approximately N170 million) simply because he is Fela’s son.

He used the moment to question the achievements of those attacking him, stating that Fela’s enduring legacy continues to provide opportunities long after his passing.

In his remarks, Seun said Fela is still “blessing” him from the grave and challenged Wizkid FC to ask whether their own fathers could generate such value after death.

He also accused Wizkid and DJ Tunez of benefiting from the controversy without speaking out to stop what he described as disrespect toward Fela’s legacy.

Seun Kuti trends online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

fettywapngfrmdao1972 said:

"Wizkid go reply am next 6 years 😂."

billsandroses said:

"See person wey won fight oppressors 😂."

tunnadex_moore said:

"Na his life time champz don Dey make more than that just bcuz he’s wiz son 😂😂😂."

tobbycutz said:

"Baba wetin Wizkid do na?"

_nwabueze1 said:

"His sense no tell am say Wizkid go send him children millions of dollars from grave 😂😂."

captain_mavins said:

"This guy no get sense at all."

vincentaustinjr said:

"If e reach your turn no fight for your father legacy."

goodyboyforex_ said:

"This wizkid huge fan base dey really dey vex allot of this men."

godstime_eghosa1 said:

"Facts 👏❤️. Shame on those little boys. Fela made name in Africa and world at large."

thannitunde said:

"February 1 all of them eye go clear. Diss Fela at your own Risk. ❤️❤️."

thandy_charcoal said:

"Igbo na bad thing ....."

lankyjade_official said:

"What’s bringing all these talk…. I pray make ur children say they collect $1m based on ur own name… bro go see earnings of Michael after death… Fela is great but Lucky Dube, Bob Marley and the king of all Michael Jackson is greater… fela name done go na them wiz Dey make genz go read about am ur bro heart clear pass ur own I swear.. u talk too much.. I like as wiz Dey know who bad."

mac_millan007 said:

"Fela don die 29 years ago him still dah trend omo 💯 accomplished."

splendid__0 said:

"As you claim say your papa legacy the generate you 120k,I hope your children can say the same in the future? I guess not because your own legacy na clout!"

