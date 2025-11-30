Isreal DMW and Wizkid’s associate, DJ Tunez, dragged each other online as fans took sides

In the post, Isreal DMW took a swipe at Wizkid, and DJ Tunez responded by mocking him with a video showing the moment Davido slapped him

Fans picked sides but warned that Wizkid should not get involved in the beef between the two

Davido’s loyal aide, Isreal DMW, has taken a swipe at Wizkid and his associate, DJ Tunez, as posts about their fiery exchange surfaced online.

It all started when Wizkid and DJ Tunez came online to brag about their relevance in the music industry.

Reacting, Isreal DMW called the disc jockey an “illegitimate child” and mockingly renamed him “DJ Tunnel.”

He warned them to respect their “own king,” referring to Davido, and accused DJ Tunez of failing to respect his own “dwarf,” a jab directed at Wizkid.

Isreal continued raining insults on both the disc jockey and Wizkid.

DJ Tunez reacts to Isreal DMW’s post

Responding, DJ Tunez fired back with insults of his own and taunted Isreal DMW with a video showing Davido slapping him.

The clip, which went viral months ago, captured the moment Davido tapped Isreal sharply on the shoulder as he attempted to enter an event venue before his boss.

Fans react to the exchange between Isreal, DJ Tunez

Fans of both sides reacted to the online drama, picking sides and warning that Wizkid must not join the beef, saying his involvement would “scatter everything.”

Others urged Davido to caution his aide, noting that Isreal had been lashing out at Wizkid unprovoked.

Some also recalled last year’s feud between Davido and Wizkid and attempted to calm tensions between both fanbases.

How fans reacted to Isreal, DJ Tunez's exchange

Reactions have trailed the hot exchange between Davido's Isreal DMW and Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez. They shared what they observe about the two. They warned against them going further with their beef while sharing take about the name they called each other. Here are comments below:

@iam_ajebuttar_ reacted:

"Isreal no know say tunez ma Twitter banger boy ."

@wendy_hairmpire wrote:

"The Audacity he has to think he can banter an Fc nd win."

@ruthkenneth512 shared:

"DJ tunez get bad mouth sha."

@misschidel said:

"I love DJ Tunez, 30bingos should go nd hug transformer."

@omolaraeniwealth commented:

"I just want a tweet from wizzy make everywhere catch fire."

@tftq_igirige reacted:

"Wen Wizkid start him own now. Davido and him people go start dey play victim."

