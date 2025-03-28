Renowned gospel singer Dr Panam Percy Paul resurfaced on the internet following a recent revelation about his long years of service

The Master of the Universe hit maker revealed how he was offered £24m approximately N50bn to remove Jesus from his songs

In an interview with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the veteran artist mentioned what the amount was in 1995 when the offer was made and how he reacted to it

Old-time gospel singer and songwriter Dr. Panam Percy Paul has revealed that he turned down a £24 million (approximately N50bn) record deal in 1995 because it required him to restrict the number of times he said "Jesus" in his songs.

In an interview with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, Panam Persy said that the three-year deal, valued over N7 billion at the time, included terms that would have jeopardised his religion.

Instead of openly singing 'Jesus', the record label advised he use alternate names such as "Righteous One" or "Greatest Lover".

“The catch was, ‘Can you reduce the number of times you call the name Jesus in your songs?’

“One of them even said to me, ‘You actually don’t need to mention the name Jesus. You can call Him other names.’

“I was shocked, so I told them, ‘You can keep the money while I keep the name,” Panam Persy Paul narrated.

He also expressed alarm about the growing commercialisation of gospel music, claiming that record labels and marketers increasingly influence how artists make their songs.

“Today, the extreme is that the music ministry has now become a music industry,” Panam Persy Paul lamented. “The industry now dictates to the ministers what to do, how to sing, and when to sing.”

In 2023, Legit.ng reported that Panam Percy Paul was lucky to be alive after surviving a near-fatal crash. He, however, landed in the hospital.

The singer, who once hosted a hymn festival, was sighted on a hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around his hand and a cast around his neck.

Pictures of the damaged blue car he travelled in were also displayed in the post. It was gathered that the car was entirely written off.

In another picture, the gospel singer was in a wheelchair with the cast still on his neck as he wore a flowing robe.

The singer has since been discharged from the hospital after the accident. Panam Percy Paul was famous for singing some of the hit gospel and worship songs in the 80s.

