Gospel singer Panam Percy Paul has survived a severe car accident somewhere in Nigeria

Pictures of the singer in the hospital has surfaced on social media, and what was left of the car was also seen

In one of the photos, the blue car he travelled in was destroyed and one would wonder if the people in it survived

Gospel singer Dr Panam Percy Paul is lucky to be alive after surviving a near-fatal crash. He however escaped by the whisker but landed in the hospital.

Gospel Singer Panam Percy Paul on wheel chair. photo credit @panampercypaul

The singer, who hosted a hymn festival last year, was sighted on a hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around his hand, and he wore a cast around his neck.

Pictures of the damaged blue car he travelled in was also displayed in the photo. It was noted that the automobile was entirely written off.

In another picture, the gospel singer was in a wheelchair with the cast still on his neck as he wore a flowing robe. The singer has since been discharged from the hospital after the accident.

Panam Percy Paul was famous for singing some of the hit gospel and worship songs in the 80s.

See some of the pictures of the gospel singer here:

Fans react to the images of gospel singer

Netizens have reacted to the viral images of the gospel singer on a hospital bed. Here are some of the comments below.

@100_essentials:

"My best gospel musician when I was growing up."

@ojdre10:

"Thank God the preservation of his life. Halleluyah! Come lets praise the Lord!."

@shemisjewelry:

"He is the Jehovah... Thank God for his life."

@ivie_gold_g:

"God is worthy of our praise."

@patricekerry:

"God is Faithful!!!!!"

@adekeye.ayodeji:

"Thanks and praise be to the Lord."

@doing_jesus_everyday:

"Thank God."

@jochabed01:

"God be praised oooo."

@savage_rhoddie:

"Thank God for their lives... speedy recovery."

