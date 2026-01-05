Controversial singer Portable reportedly escaped police arrest after an alleged altercation with his baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple

The incident, which took place at his bar in Ogun state, has generated viral videos online

Mixed reactions have trailed the issue online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the dispute

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable reportedly escaped police arrest after allegedly assaulting his fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 1, 2026, during Ashabi’s visit to Portable’s bar in Ogun state.

A video of the altercation quickly went viral online. In the clip, Ashabi was seen holding Portable’s clothes, insisting that he recognise her as his wife rather than calling her a baby mama.

“Oya pami baby, I’m also your wife, you’ve to stop calling me your baby mama,” she said.

Portable reportedly pushed her and stated that he only acknowledges his wife, Bewaji, while the rest of the women who have children with him are baby mamas.

“I only have one wife; the rest of you are just baby mamas,” he said.

The confrontation escalated when Ashabi emotionally responded, “Then you will have to kill me, baby.”

Following the incident, Ashabi and her siblings reportedly filed a report with the police for assault and abuse.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ashabi said that while the police visited Portable’s pregnant wife, Bewaji, Portable himself had already escaped arrest.

“I celebrated the new year in a happy mood with my family. You called me in a bad mood, and I told you I went to my dad’s house for the new year. You asked me to bring new year food for you, and I said okay. When I got to your bar, we had a minor disagreement. You slapped me, beat me up, seized our phones, and threatened my siblings and I with an axe,” Ashabi alleged.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online.

Some Nigerians criticised Ashabi for forcing herself on the singer, while others commented on her reportedly low self-esteem.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Portable will be pursued or charged.

