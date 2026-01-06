Genevieve Nnaji has shared a post on her Instagram page to wish her fans a Happy New Year

She also posted a collage of photos featuring some of her family members while celebrating her father’s birthday

Fans expressed excitement at seeing the actress and joined her in sending birthday wishes to her father, as many drooled over her appearance

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has stunned fans online after a rare post was shared to mark the beginning of 2026.

The movie star was praised by Naeto C’s wife after a picture collage featuring herself and some family members was posted.

Fans react to Genevieve Nnaji's post as she marks her father's birthday. Photo credit@generveievnnaji

Source: Instagram

In her caption, fans were wished what they have always wished her. She later added another message and wished everyone the happiest year of their lives.

Genevieve Nnaji shares family photos

In the collage, photos taken with some of her family members were shared by the actress who debuted new look few months ago was also noticed by fans.

One of the pictures was suspected to be a photo of the actress and her daughter. This stirred curiosity as the child’s identity has been kept private over the years.

Another photo was shared with her look-alike father as he turned 90. On the picture, the message “Happy birthday greatest dad” was written, alongside love emojis.

Fans celebrate Genevieve Nnaji after New Year post. Photo credit@genervievennaji

Source: Instagram

Personal photos were also shared, as the actress was described as ageless as ever. The striking resemblance between Genevieve Nnaji and her father was quickly noticed by fans, who sent him warm birthday wishes.

Fans react to Genevieve Nnaji’s post

Fans reacted with excitement as birthday wishes were sent to her father and admiration was poured on the actress. Many drooled over her beauty and the photos shared.

Some fans made playful requests and asked her to write a book on how to live a low-profile life while still looking beautiful. Her colleagues also joined in, sending love emojis and warm reactions to the post.

Here is the Instagram pictures of Genevieve Nnaji below:

How fans reacted to Genevieve Nnaji's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@natureboi11 stated:

"Pls write a book cos how u live so low key in the chaotic world need to be studied."

@ itzmzprincess commented:

"I love you my Queen and I wish you the same."

@rechaelokonkwo shared:

"Amen queen, thank you for blessing our timeline Ijelem."

@julieakpobome said:

"Happy New Year big sister, me love you and I miss you darling."

@olarosy wrote:

"A beautiful woman.... Wishing you the best of 2026."

@krystnenem reacted:

"I wish you everything beautiful and gracious as you ."

@dr_shugaboy shared:

"Love of my life. Happy new year and happy birthday to your strongest loving dad."

Genevieve Nnaji reacts to fan's question

Legit.ng had reported that Genevieve Nnaji was forced to react after a man shared a comment about her post.

The mother of one took time to school the man about what would happen to her if the Lord permits it in the nearest future. Fans of the movie star gushed over her and the photo she shared as they shared their view about her response.

Source: Legit.ng