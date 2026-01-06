Genevieve Nnaji Makes Rare First Appearance in 2026, Celebrates Lookalike Father As He Turns 90
- Genevieve Nnaji has shared a post on her Instagram page to wish her fans a Happy New Year
- She also posted a collage of photos featuring some of her family members while celebrating her father’s birthday
- Fans expressed excitement at seeing the actress and joined her in sending birthday wishes to her father, as many drooled over her appearance
Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has stunned fans online after a rare post was shared to mark the beginning of 2026.
The movie star was praised by Naeto C’s wife after a picture collage featuring herself and some family members was posted.
In her caption, fans were wished what they have always wished her. She later added another message and wished everyone the happiest year of their lives.
Genevieve Nnaji shares family photos
In the collage, photos taken with some of her family members were shared by the actress who debuted new look few months ago was also noticed by fans.
One of the pictures was suspected to be a photo of the actress and her daughter. This stirred curiosity as the child’s identity has been kept private over the years.
Another photo was shared with her look-alike father as he turned 90. On the picture, the message “Happy birthday greatest dad” was written, alongside love emojis.
Personal photos were also shared, as the actress was described as ageless as ever. The striking resemblance between Genevieve Nnaji and her father was quickly noticed by fans, who sent him warm birthday wishes.
Fans react to Genevieve Nnaji’s post
Fans reacted with excitement as birthday wishes were sent to her father and admiration was poured on the actress. Many drooled over her beauty and the photos shared.
Some fans made playful requests and asked her to write a book on how to live a low-profile life while still looking beautiful. Her colleagues also joined in, sending love emojis and warm reactions to the post.
Here is the Instagram pictures of Genevieve Nnaji below:
How fans reacted to Genevieve Nnaji's post
Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post shared by the actress. Here are comments below:
@natureboi11 stated:
"Pls write a book cos how u live so low key in the chaotic world need to be studied."
@ itzmzprincess commented:
"I love you my Queen and I wish you the same."
@rechaelokonkwo shared:
"Amen queen, thank you for blessing our timeline Ijelem."
@julieakpobome said:
"Happy New Year big sister, me love you and I miss you darling."
@olarosy wrote:
"A beautiful woman.... Wishing you the best of 2026."
@krystnenem reacted:
"I wish you everything beautiful and gracious as you ."
@dr_shugaboy shared:
"Love of my life. Happy new year and happy birthday to your strongest loving dad."
Genevieve Nnaji reacts to fan's question
Legit.ng had reported that Genevieve Nnaji was forced to react after a man shared a comment about her post.
The mother of one took time to school the man about what would happen to her if the Lord permits it in the nearest future. Fans of the movie star gushed over her and the photo she shared as they shared their view about her response.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng