A video of Juma Jux's performance at one of his shows has surfaced online, warming the hearts of his fans

In the clip, the singer pauses his show and calls his wife on stage to introduce her to the crowd

Juma Jux showered her with sweet words as they exchanged kisses, leaving fans in awe and cheering with excitement

Fans were left in awe after seeing the plush video of Juma Jux's performance at one of his concerts in Lagos state.

The music star, who came to Nigeria a few months ago with his wife and son, had several events in the city.

Fans gush over moment Juma Jux called Priscilla on stage during performance. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

He and his wife were also seen at Pulse TV, where they pranked Iyabo Ojo by telling her that one of the shows had been cancelled.

During his performance, Juma Jux paused at different points to call his wife on stage. Priscilla was seen running to the stage in response to his call. Once she joined him, Juma Jux introduced her to the fans, saying, "This is my wife, the love of my life."

Juma Jux expresses love to wife

Fans pray for Juma Jux and Priscilla at singer's show. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In the video, Juma Jux expressed his deep love for Priscilla, and she took the mic to reciprocate his affection. The couple exchanged kisses on stage, with Priscilla waving to the fans before leaving.

This isn’t the first time Juma Jux has publicly shown love for his wife on stage. Before they got married, Juma Jux pointed to Priscilla during one of his shows, saying, “That’s my wife-to-be,” while she sat across the room. The camera then zoomed in on her as she waved hello to the audience.

See the Instagram video of Juma and Priscilla here:

Fans react to Juma Jux, Priscilla's love video

Netizens were excited to see the video of the couple as they openly declared their love for each other. Many prayed they would find love like theirs one day. However, a few were more focused on Priscilla's new shape. They compared how she looked before having her baby and noticed her hips appeared bigger than before. Here are some comments below:

@sen59468 commented:

"Big Jux did his thing. This wasn’t just a concert; it was representation.Tanzanian excellence meeting a global audience and earning respect through quality and presence. When artistry is real, it doesn’t need translation.Africa is listening."

@omaluhe stated:

"Rakeem did a thang thang on that body, hips came through."

@nwabuisi05 shared:

"Tell me how will any woman age when she experiences this kind of love."

@dr_chidominica wrote

"Hips courtesy of Rakeem, before people with one sided brain starts talking plenty."

@ireclothing said:

"How can this video be this short? Priscilla, Juma , I love youu."

Source: Legit.ng