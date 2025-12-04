2Baba's family has reacted to the viral videos of the singer having heated altercations with his wife, Natasha, online

A few days ago, the internet was abuzz with the viral videos of the couple fighting, both in Nigeria and in London

Fans have reacted after seeing what the family wants from Natasha regarding their son

Singer Innocent Idibia's family has filed a petition against his new wife, Natasha Idibia, over her conduct and behavior toward the music star.

The two were seen in two viral videos having heated altercations, both in Nigeria and in London, which sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Many expressed concern for the music star and called for action to be taken. Singer Teni Apata even composed an emotional song about the situation.

According to reports circulating online, 2Baba's family is set to take Natasha to court. The petition sent to the Inspector General of Police accuses Natasha of bigamy. It was stated that 2Baba had not completed his divorce proceedings with his previous wife before Natasha began presenting herself as his new wife.

2Baba's family makes more allegations against Natasha

In the petition, 2Baba's family also alleges that Natasha has been assaulting their son at different locations in both Nigeria and London.

The petition further accuses Natasha of substance abuse and urges the AIG to investigate her intake of hard substances.

Additionally, the singer's family has asked the Inspector General of Police to recover the singer’s travel documents, which they claim Natasha has seized. They also stated that Natasha has been causing the music star embarrassment wherever he goes.

This is not the first time Natasha has been rumored to be abusing substances. Prior to her traditional wedding to 2Baba, many interpreted her body language as indicative of substance use.

These allegations were corroborated by Kaka, 2Baba's manager, in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

How fans reacted to 2Baba's family's move

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@izlefashionworld shared:

"Miss Natasha abi Mrs Natasha idibia."

@kolawolefamuyiwa reacted:

"Is 2face a baby? A man of 50 is still bn breastfed!!!!. Idibia family shame on u people. Is this guy a baby? I don't understand oh, Natasha assault her husband and so? Na me wey be somebody else's husband she go assault? Or make she go assault another man in kano? She assaulted her husband which is the right person for her to assault, so what's the big deal?"

@arewa09 wrote:

"Nee Idibia vs the Idibia's"

@toke_oo commented:

"Someone juggle my memory…. Dint this same family publicly declare their 50 year old son missing a few months ago and then this….if you have no family member disgracing you on social media/real life you have no idea what God has done for you."

2Baba speaks about his wife in old video

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the singer had spoken about his wife and the old video surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted. In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage. His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

