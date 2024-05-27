Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, has answered some question in commemoration of children's day celebration

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of Afrobeat star, Davido Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has warmed hearts with the way she answered some question in commemoration of Children's Day.

In the video, the little girl, who marked her birthday recently said she can't count the number of countries her parents have taken her to.

When asked which country was her dream vacation place, she named Monaco and owning a racing car as one of her future dreams.

Imade wishes children happy children's day

In the sweet video, she wished her friends and other children a happy children's day.

The girl, who accused her father of neglecting her also named Indomie as her favourite food.

